NORMAL — All hope for a 2020 IHSA state championship in spring sports was eliminated on Tuesday.
In a move that most coaches and administrators anticipated, the IHSA Board of Directors announced its decision to cancel all IHSA spring state tournaments because of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis on Tuesday after a video conference call.
“When Governor (J.B.) Pritzker announced last week that schools would finish the year with e-learning from home, the writing was pretty much on the wall for the spring sports seasons,’’ said Mark Bacys, athletics director at Danville High. “It’s a horrible situation for our student-athletes, especially the seniors.
“I still remember my final collegiate tennis match and the feeling I had walking off the court. These seniors didn’t even get that opportunity. Their high school careers ended today with an announcement after a meeting.’’
Craig Anderson, executive director of the IHSA added, “We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring. As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”
Sports that were affected by today’s announcement were baseball, softball, boys track & field, girls track & field, girls soccer, boys tennis and bass fishing of local interest as well as girls badminton, boys gymnastics, boys water polo, girls water polo, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and boys volleyball.
Tuesday’s announcement means that the Salt Fork boys track team will not get the opportunity to defend its 2019 state championship.
The Storm, who returned five state qualifiers from last year’s team including all-state performers Payton Taylor (shot put) and Tate Johnson (400-meter relay), were looking forward to another strong run this season.
“With the guys we had coming back and the addition of our freshman, who won the eighth-grade state championship, we had our goals set of winning the county, the conference, the sectional and trying to win another state trophy,’’ Salt Fork coach Phil Suprenant said. “It’s extremely disappointing for our year to end this way, but I appreciate the work and effort that our kids were putting in this spring.’’
Suprenant was keeping close tabs on his guys through video messaging and looking out his window.
“Living so close to the track, I could actually look over and see the guys training on their own,’’ he said. “Payton and his brother (Garrett) have a weight room in their basement and their family built a discus ring on their farm. So, I got plenty of chances to see them throwing.
“We were going to be ready if we got the chance to compete this spring.’’
While the IHSA cancelled all of the state tournaments as well as suspending summer contact days, they did leave open the possibility of some spring sports holding a few individual events in the next few months.
“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events,” Anderson said. “Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.’’
The IHSA will continue to communicate with and monitor briefings from state officials, and based on those timelines, provide updates to its member schools as it relates to potential spring participation and summer contact days.
“The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure,” said Anderson. “If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.”
According to Bacys, it’s highly unlikely that any spring sports team at Danville gets the opportunity to play this year.
“We had some conversations back in March as a league about how we would restart the seasons, but we really never got to a point of making any decisions,’’ he said. “At this point, we are still observing social distancing rules so I don’t know how we would proceed with any type of an athletic event.’’
Suprenant admitted that any type of a meet is highly unlikely.
“But, I’m still reminding my guys about the importance to keep working out,’’ he said. “Most of our younger guys are in fall sports and they are going to need to be ready in August, if not sooner, and I don’t want our freshmen coming into next year like a freshman. It’s hard enough to make that jump from junior high to high school, and it will be even harder if they take the year off.’’
Unfortunately, it has been a year without state championships in boys basketball as well as the spring sports. Hopefully, the next school year will be better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.