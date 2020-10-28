BLOOMINGTON — There comes a point in adolescence where one decides to defy authority.
On Wednesday afternoon, the IHSA Board of Directors reached that point with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Instead of going along with their sports safety guidelines, which they changed on Tuesday moving basketball from the medium risk category to high risk, the IHSA has decided to move forward with the basketball season with practices starting on Nov. 16.
“We felt like it was something that we could do safely,’’ said Craig Anderson, the executive director of the IHSA. “We, throughout the fall, tried to be good partners and really leaned on the IDPH and Governor’s office for their guidance and how we move forward. At this point, without basketball in the winter, we were going to have a really big hole in our winter season with some limited activities for kids. In terms of safety, I think the guidelines put together by our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee really lend themselves to making competition safe for students.’’
It was a shocking development for everyone — especially for the athletes.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting this,’’ said Danville senior Erin Houpt, who admitted her phone started blowing up with text messages as she was working out. “I really thought it was going to be bad news today.’’
Nathanael Hoskins, a senior on the Danville boys team, admitted he was thankful.
“We just want an opportunity to play,’’ he said.
The guidelines set by the SMAC that the IHSA will be following for a basketball season are that masks will be worn throughout, even for competing players and officials. There is also a limit of 50 people inside the gymnasium — which basically mans that no fans will be in attendance after the players, coaches, officials and bench workers are accounted for.
“I’m not going to lie, it was a little uncomfortable wearing the mask, especially when it got wet,’’ said Hoskins, who wore a mask during Danville’s contact days this fall. “But, if those are the rules to play, we are going to follow them.’’
While Wednesday’s announcement is a step forward for a possible basketball season that would start on Nov. 30, ultimately the final decision to hold a basketball season will rest in the hands of the local school districts.
“I really don’t know what’s going to happen from not until Nov. 30,’’ Anderson said. “To me, it’s a really big deal to say to government officials or the department of public health that we’re going to go a different direction that how you are advising us. I have no idea how that’s going to play out for us.
“I remain hopeful that the decision of our board will play out successfully for the the benefit of our kids.’’
In his daily press conference on Wednesday, Pritzker reacted to the IHSA decision.
“We’ve told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know,’’ he said. “So, IHSA may have their views of it but school districts know what the rules are and it’s unfortunate but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard.’’
Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, the State Superintendent of Education, sent out a letter to all schools on Wednesday.
“We recognize the value of sports in students’ lives and share your hope that students can return safety to play this school year. However, at this moment, we urge you to prioritize health and safety, and to returning the 1.76 million students currently learning remotely to the classroom,’’ her letter stated. “The parents and families of Illinois have trusted us as leaders not only with the education of their children but with their health and safety while in our care. Public health experts have determined that basketball poses a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and is not currently safe to play.
“Defying the state’s public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact our school communities.
“Our Illinois schools and communities are safer when we work together in support of public health standards. We are relying on superintendents and school leaders to make responsible choices to protect health and safety and to focus on bringing all of our students back to the classroom.’’
Anderson admitted that legal recourse against school districts remans unknown.
“I didn’t resource any of our legal counsel relation to this because, honestly, when we went into the meeting I was really unsure of where our board was going to go with their decision,’’ said Anderson, who did inform the Board that Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz had indicated there could be ramifications for going forward. “I think the board thought, that those are decisions that our local districts will determine.’’
In the official statement from the IHSA Board of Directors, they pointed to the students’ mental health as their major reason for moving forward.
“Mounting challenges, from increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year, were instrumental in this decision to move forward with basketball as scheduled. We see our students regularly leaving the state to play sports, or covertly continuing to play locally. Student can be better protected in the high school setting, and the Board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture,’’ according to statement. “Illinois is a large and diverse state, and the IHSA membership is reflective of that. We understand that this decision will impact each high school and district differently. Some schools who remain in remote learning may not be able to start winter sports on time, and we feel for those in that situation. However, we have also learned that we cannot continue to look down the road to a season that may never come.
“Contact days for our teams this fall have been an incredible boon to our students’ well-being. We fear for the mental health of students who attempt to traverse a long winter with not athletic outlet available. So much dealing with this virus has been learned in the past eight months, and this decision will grant the membership the opportunity to apply that knowledge during their basketball season.’’
Additionally, the board voted to move wrestling, another high risk sport, from the winter season into the summer season, which runs from April 19th to June 26, 2021.
The low risk sports of boys swimming, boys and girls bowling along with cheerleading and dance will also move forward during the winter season, which runs from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13, 2021.
