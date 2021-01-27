BLOOMINGTON — High school athletes all over Vermilion County and the state of Illinois held a virtual celebration on social media on Wednesday.
The reason for their joy was the IHSA Board of Directors updated the sports schedules and other guidance for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, giving all 18 remaining sports at least a six-week season.
“We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today’s announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it,’’ said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in the organization’s official release. “Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals through the pandemic — providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.’’
Things will get started immediately with the following winter sports: boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling and boys swimming allowed to have their first official contests after seven practice dates.
The traditional winter season will run through March 13, but without a state tournament series.
The same will be true for football, boys soccer and volleyball. The boys soccer season will begin on March 1 and run through April 17, while football will start on March 3 with the first games set for March 19 and a six-week season will end on April 24, while volleyball will hold its first practice on March 8 and its last competition will also be April 24.
“Our board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors,’’ Anderson said. “They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional and physical well-being of our student-athletes.
“We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year.’’
Traditional spring sports — baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls track, and boys tennis — are all slated to start on April 5 and end of June 19.
According to Anderson, the possibility — albeit slim — exists to hold state tournament series in those sports this year.
“The Board wants to do everything in their power to present spring sports from going two consecutive years with no postseason IHSA play,’’ he said. “There are obviously no guarantees, as risk levels by sport and local region mitigation statuses will factor significantly.
“Postseason could be limited to a regional or sectional level of competition, but we have not ruled out the idea of playing a full state tournament in these traditional spring sports if possible. The overwhelming feedback we have herd for athletics directors and coaches was that returning to play in all sports should be the main goal.’’
All sports but football require seven practice days for the teams before the first contest can be played. Because of the acclimation period of getting used to the pads and the contact, individual players are required to practice 12 different days for football before the first game or 10 different days if the athlete is coming from basketball or boys swimming.
The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee in a statement included in the release, reminded member schools that student-athletes may need additional conditioning time because of their long layoff.
IHSA guidelines also stipulate that all student-athletes must wear masks with the exception of boys swimming and outdoor events where social distancing can occur. Additionally, all game personnel will also need to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Wednesday’s announcement by the IHSA gave local athletics directors a big homework assignment — it’s time to schedule some games.
