DANVILLE — For several months, it appeared that high school basketball in the state of Illinois was going to be cancelled.
On Friday, Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made an unexpected announcement during a news conference in Chicago that all high school sports can be played in regions that have rolled back to Phase 4 mitigations.
And that wasn’t just for the low-risk or medium-risk sports, it also included the high-risk sports of football, basketball and wrestling.
“It was extremely surprising. Honestly, I felt like we were getting very close to the point that we were going to have to cancel some sports. They just threw us curve ball that we were not expecting,’’ said Mark Bacys, athletics director at Danville High School. “It’s definitely great news for our student-athletes that we are going to be able to have some form of an athletic season this school year.’’
But, the exact parameters of each individual sport will still need to be sorted out by the IHSA, and as of right now, only three regions of Illinois (Regions 3, 5 and 6) have reached Phase 4 mitigations. Vermilion County is part of Region 6, which is east-central Illinois and also includes Champaign County, Edgar County and Iroquois County.
In an release from the IHSA on Friday, Craig Anderson, the executive director, admitted the most significant update on Friday was that schools in regions that had reached Phase 4 mitigations can hold intra-conference and intra-region contests in high-risk sports.
He also pointed out that moderate-risk sports that compete outdoors in Phase 4 mitigations can also schedule tournaments and out-of-state contests.
“There are still a lot of logistics that need to be worked out,’’ said Bacys, who has gotten approval from the Danville District 118 School Board to start any sport as approved by the IHSA and IDPH. “Getting the start and ending dates of each season is the most important thing we need to get from the IHSA.’’
And school administrators expect to get a lot more information after the special meeting of the IHSA Board of Directors on Wednesday.
Bacys said that Big 12 Conference schools have tentatively agreed to meet after getting official word from the IHSA, but the league still faces an unique situation.
McLean County and Peoria County are in Region 2 and they are still in Tier-1 mitigations, which means they can only hold intra-squad practices at this point.
No matter what type of season or how long it will last, Danville senior Nathaniel Hoskins is just looking forward to putting on his basketball jersey during his senior year.
“I was very surprised to hear that today,’’ said Hoskins. “All that I have wanted to do this year is have an opportunity to play another game for Danville. That means the world to me.’’
Hoskins, who is closing in on a personal milestone of 1,000 career points, admitted it would have been heart-breaking to have ended his career without getting the chance to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
“That’s a personal goal, but it’s also about getting the chance to play a few games with these guys that have I grown up with,’’ said Hoskins, noting that he, Tevin Smith and Devin Miles were part of IESA State Championship team at North Ridge.
Ironically on Friday, Hoskins was on his way up to Hammond, Ind., to play in a basketball league that features several high school players from Illinois.
“This is our last week,’’ he said. “I guess the timing is perfect.’’
While boys and girls bowling and boys swimming must conduct practices for seven days prior to their first contest, basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to their first game.
Other sports like football, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and track can begin contact days on Monday with the approval of regional health departments in their region and local school district approval.
The IHSA also stated in its release that masks must be worn in practice and competition. Additionally, social distancing should be adhered to for bench players and game personnel.
The IDPH guidelines for spectators will still be in an effect for outdoor and indoor events. In Phase 4 regions, there is a maximum of 50 spectators (not including players, coaches, officials and other necessary game personnel). Host schools may choose to be more restrictive in their spectator policies.
