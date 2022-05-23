INDIANAPOLIS — The Ice Man delivered again with the fastest qualifying effort in the 106-year history of the Indianapolis 500.
Scott Dixon captured his fifth career pole Sunday during Firestone Fast Six qualifying with a four-lap average of 234.046 mph. He turned the fastest lap of the day at 234.437 mph.
He now only trails Rick Mears who won six career pole positions.
Dixon will start from the pole position for the second consecutive year and is the first to accomplish the feat since Ed Carpenter did it in 2013 and 2014.
The front row qualifying speed is the fastest in the history of the Indy 500, breaking the mark set in 1996.
Dixon will be joined on the front row by Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and defending series champion Alex Palou and Rinus Veekay for Ed Carpenter racing.
Ganassi also took the fifth and sixth spots with Marcus Ericcson (232.764) and Tony Kanaan (232.372), respectively. Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion making his Indy 500 debut, will start 12th after qualifying with a four-lap average of 231.999 mph.
“It was huge for the whole crew,” Dixon said of the team effort. “To have five cars in the top 12 and four in the Fast Six, the effort is mind boggling.”
Palou was in a position to bring Ganassi Racing the pole position before Dixon’s final run.
“I wanted it,” Dixon laughed. “This is Step 1 but doesn’t guarantee anything. Winning the pole is fantastic.”
Palou said he knew Dixon was going to capture the pole position, but he’s happy with his qualifying run.
“My car was really good,” he said. “I was super comfortable.”
Veekay — the fastest Chevrolet driver — has never qualified lower than fourth in three Indy 500 appearances and for the second time is starting on the front row.
“I’m proud to be on the front row again,” he said. “The team gave the maximum effort we had. This was the best car I’ve had for qualifying.”
Carpenter will start fourth joined by Ericsson and Kanaan making up the remainder of the second row.
Dixon’s qualifying run topped the mark set by the late Scott Brayton in 1995 at 233.718 mph.
Four Chip Ganassi team cars and two Ed Carpenter Racing drivers advanced to the Firestone Fast Six.
The new Indy 500 qualifying format debut with 12 drivers starting the day in contention for the pole.
Scott Dixon posted the fastest four-lap speed in the morning practice at 233.51 mph, but it was Carpenter with the fastest single lap at 234.244 mph.
Cool temperatures at Indianapolis Motor Speedway had teams competing for a front-row starting spot dealing with changing track conditions.
The practice session was conducted with overcast skies, but the sun came out before the run to make the Fast Six for the pole position.
“We were monitoring the track conditions,” Dixon said. “The sun really impacted the car more than in the past.”
Will Power pushed his Penske car to the limit on his qualifying run, almost making contact with the outside retaining wall in Turns 1 and 2 twice during his four-lap run.
“The car was pushing,” Power said following his qualifying run.
Johnson made the save of the day on his first lap when the car pushed to the outside wall, which knocked him out of a chance to make the Firestone Fast Six.
“We were trying for it,” he said of the qualifying run. “The sun on the track changed the conditions, and (we) just needed more experience.”
