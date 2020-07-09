COLUMBUS, Ohio — To be the best, you have to beat the best.
On Wednesday afternoon, the 16th-seeded House of Paign basketball team — featuring seven former University of Illinois players — knocked off top-seeded Carmen’s Crew 76-68 in the second round of The Basketball Tournament.
With the win, the House of Paign advances into the Elite Eight and three wins away for the $1 million prize that goes to winning team in the single-elimination, winner-take-all format. While Carmen’s Crew, a team featuring mainly former Ohio State standouts and the defending TBT Champions, are done.
“Give (House of Paign) a ton of credit,’’ said Aaron Craft, guard for Carmen’s Crew and a former standout for Thad Matta’s teams at Ohio State. “They played great. They stayed with it. That’s a great team.’’
And while this team wears the orange and blue just like Illinois, it was a pair of soon-to-be honorary Illini — Mike Daum from South Dakota State and Kyle Vinales of Central Connecticut State — that made a bunch of key plays down the stretch for the House of Paign.
Daum had a game-high 23 points — 12 in the second half — to go along with eight rebounds. He also hit a critical 3-pointer that gave the House of Paign a 68-64 lead heading into the Elam Ending — which is where the winning team is determined by achieving a target score of adding eight points to the leading team’s core at the under-4 minute media timeout in the fourth quarter.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen in this group of guys that met eight days ago is the connectivity we have on and off the court,” said Daum, the No. 7 all-time scorer in NCAA history. “You can just tell we band together no matter what is going on in the game.”
Putting the finishing touches on the upset victory was Vinales, who scored the team’s final four points, including the walk-off basket with a floater in the lane.
“I’ve been doing that my whole life,’’ said Vinales, who was added to team at the suggestion of former Illini and Champaign Centennial standout Michael Finke. Vinales and Finke played together this past year in Estonia.
Carmen’s Crew built a 9-point lead midway through the third quarter but the House of Paign responded with a 16-2 run to take a 57-52 lead going in the fourth quarter.
“There were so many parts of that game we could have easily disbanded, and so many parts of that game where a team that hasn’t been together would have packed their bags and gone home,” said Mike LaTulip, coach for the House of Paign. “These guys stuck with it. The huddle was so connected whether we were up or we were down. It just speaks to their character — every single one of them.”
The defending champions, playing in their collegiate hometown of Columbus, came back to take a 64-63 lead on a 3-pointer by William Buford, the MVP of the 2019 TBT. That basket came just moments after Craft drew a charging call on the defensive end.
The House of Paign responded with a pair of defensive stops leading to a Malcolm Hill layup and the 3-pointer from Daum.
“What I love about this team is that we can win in different ways,’’ LaTulip said.
While Daum and Vinales had some of the key baskets down the stretch, the House of Paign got 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists from 2020 Illinois graduate Andres Feliz, while Hill finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
“There were a lot of people that didn’t think we were going to win even the first game,” said Feliz, who had 20 points and seven rebounds in the first-round win over War Tampa. “For us to come and win the second game, it feels great. We’re all taking it as a team. It’s not only one person. We all came here with the same mentality to play as a team and play together.”
Former Illini guard Demetri McCamey playing for Carmen’s Crew had 8 points including a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Carmen’s Crew general manager Evan Turner, a former Buckeye, was a high school teammate of McCamey at Westchester St. Joseph.
Up next for the House of Paign will be the Red Scare, a team of University of Dayton alums, at 3 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. Red Scare defeated Big X, a team organized by Andrew Dakich, 77-68 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.