COLUMBUS, Ohio — After taking out the defending champions, Carmen’s Crew, in The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, the Illinois alumni squad House of ‘Paign saw their TBT run come to end as they were defeated 83-76 by the Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team, on Friday afternoon at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The House Of ‘Paign, who is coached by former Illini walk-on Mike LaTulip, was playing its third game in the tournament, compared to the Red Scare, who had just played their second game, so it appeared the Illinois alumni team was getting tired legs.
Early turnovers and poor outside shooting doomed the House of ‘Paign team early, and the guys they relied on in the first two games, mainly Mike Daum and Kyle Vinales, weren’t firing on all cylinders like they were to get their team to the round of eight.
In a world that has been severely altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the TBT was a welcome respite, and it offered the opportunity for live sports to be aired on television. Given the vast Illinois fan base, the run in the tournament gave Illini Nation something to cheer about.
“The Elam Ending epitomized who we are as a team,” LaTulip said of his team’s furious comeback once that aspect of the tournament came into play.
Trailing 74-55 at the start of the Elam Ending, which takes the team that is leading’s score and adds eight to it, making the final total points reached for a team at 82, in this case. Under normal circumstances, the team that is down has more to make up, and for the House of ‘Paign, that meant they would have to score 27 points, compared to the Red Scare, who only needed 8.
The Red Scare went cold after the Elam Ending began, missing ten shots in a row and letting the House of ‘Paign get back in the game, cutting the lead to 81-76 before the final shot was made, ending the game.
Daum, who scored 21 and 23 points, respectively, in wins over War Tampa and Carmen’s Crew, was held to just 12 points against Red Scare, shooting just 4-12 from the field and even worse from beyond the arc, making just one triple in five attempts. Vinales, who also had the hot hand late in the win over the former champs, scored 11. Billy Garrett Jr., the third player on the House of ‘Paign squad with no Illini ties, scored 16 points.
“This was a really fun tournament and I’m glad that he (LaTulip) asked me to play. We have a special bond with all of the guys, and even though we didn’t play together collegiately, we meshed together pretty well,” Daum said about his experience in playing in the TBT.
Andres Feliz, who missed out on the NCAA Tournament with his Illinois squad that had a late season surge before the pandemic shut everything down, led the House of ‘Paign with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. To the rest of the basketball world, that may have been surprising numbers given Feliz’s size, but Illini fans know just how much he works to get rebounds.
“He’s a bulldog. Playing with a heavy heart after losing a grandparent earlier in the week, he played around it and certainly didn’t hurt his chances at getting noticed for a professional contract down the road.” LaTulip added regarding Feliz and the game that he had.
Malcolm Hill, who starred for the Illini from 2014-17, just finished his first professional season in Kazakhstan, and like Feliz, lost his grandmother recently. Still, he did not let that affect his game.
“I didn’t want to focus on that, because I was there to help my team win, and we had a good run,” Hill said about not letting adversity affect being there for his teammates.
Dayton, who would most likely have been a #1 seed if the 2020 NCAA Tournament would have been played, had two players from that team, Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell, on the Red Scare. They treated this tournament like their NCAAs.
Landers scored a game-high 19 points while Mikesell added 16 for the Red Scare, who advance to the semifinals on Sunday to face the Marquette alumni team, the Golden Eagles.
Other members of the House of ‘Paign, who were in the TBT for the first time, were former Illini players Michael Finke, Leron Black and Nnanna Egwu. Assisting LaTulip on the sidelines was another former Illini walk-on, Cameron Liss.
The championship game of the 2020 TBT is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Columbus.
