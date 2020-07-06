COLUMBUS, Ohio — Illinois graduate guard Andres Feliz was looking forward to his first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Illinois Fighting Illini were 21-10 overall and rated No. 21 in the country heading into the Big Ten Tournament when the coronavirus pandemic forced not only the cancellation of the conference tournament but also the NCAA Tournament.
On Saturday night in a first-round game of The Basketball Tournament — a 24-team, single-elimination, winner-take-all invitational in Columbus, Ohio — Feliz and his House of Paign teammates cruised past War Tampa 76-53.
Feliz finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the squad that features seven former Illini players, including head coach and general manager Mike LaTulip.
“He’s a dog, man, he’s a dog,” said LaTulip, a former walk-on at Illinois. “When it comes to the toughness he displays, he’s a guy that everybody wants to go to war with.”
The 6-foot-2 guard from the Dominican Republic and Northwest Florida State did a little bit of everything on Saturday for the House of Paign including making the game-ending free throw as this tournament features the Elam Ending, where the winning team needs to achieve a target score by adding eight points to leading team’s score at the under-4 minute media timeout in the fourth quarter. The first team to reach that point total is the winner.
“I love being here with them,’’ Feliz said. “We look like a real team, like we’ve been practicing for six months ... I love it, man. I love being here. I’m more than happy just to be a part of this team.’’
Feliz had the second-highest point total for the House of Paign.
Leading the way was former South Dakota State standout Mike Daum, who had a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Daum, who ranks seventh all-time in NCAA Division I career scoring, knocked down 4-of-5 behind the 3-point arc to go along with his mid-ranger jumper and his post moves.
Malcolm Hill, the third all-time scorer in Illinois history, chipped in with 15 points, while Leron Black, Nnanna Egwu, and Michael Finke each had 2 points for the House of Paign.
Billy Garrett Jr., a former standout at Chicago Morgan Park and DePaul, had 9 points and Kyle Vinales, a former standout at Central Connecticut State, finished with 5 points and a team-high four assists.
War Tampa, a team comprised of former Auburn players and players from Tampa, Fla., struggled on the offensive end, making just 3-of-23 from 3-point range as Fletcher Magee, the all-time leader in NCAA 3-pointers, had just 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting and he was 0-for-3 from behind the arc.
With the victory, the House of Paign advances into the second round where they will face Carmen’s Crew, the defending champions mostly made up of former Ohio State alumni including William Buford and Aaron Craft. Former Illinois standout Demetri McCamey is also a member of Carmen’s Crew. The second round game is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We’re gonna leave it all out on the floor. We’re the Fighting Illini — that’s what we do,’’ said Feliz.
