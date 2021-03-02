PEORIA — Danville’s Erin Houpt added another major milestone to her career on Monday.
The senior guard became the first Danville basketball player ever, boys or girls, to reach 2,000 points in her career.
“It was a really exciting moment for me and I was happy,” Houpt said. “It means a lot because there were a lot of good players that came through Danville, so to be the first means a lot.”
Even though the game was on the road, Houpt was honored at the end of the third quarter by Peoria Notre Dame and allowed her father, former Danville boys basketball Ted Houpt, to take a picture with her and sent home a game ball to her.
Houpt had 28 points in the game, which saw the Vikings lose to Peoria Notre Dame 66-64 in overtime.
“It was a back and forth the whole game and it was a good game, but we were upset that we lost,” Houpt said.
Nau’Tika Conaway had 17 points and McKaylee Allen added 10 for Danville.
Houpt said that her teammates were just as pleased as her for reaching the milestone.
“I have to shoutout to my teammates because they have been by my side the whole time,” Houpt said. “They celebrate for my accomplishments and they have my backs.”
The Vikings will face Teutopolis today as they wind down the regular season and get ready for the Big 12 Tournament.
“We were all upset after this game, but we are looking forward,” Houpt said. “We have three more games this week and four games before the tournament, so we are looking to win all of them.”
The Vikings were coming off a 77-18 win over Peoria Manual on Saturday. Houpt tied a school record with seven 3-pointers and had 37 points for Danville, while Conaway had 13, Tharija Rose had 12, Allen had six and Aanija Reed added five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.