DANVILLE – — The postseason honors keep coming for Danville’s Erin Houpt.
After getting named to the Big 12 All-Conference team, Houpt was recognized statewide by being named to the Associated Press IHSA Class 3A All-State team.
“It’s a really exciting accomplishment for me considering there are a lot of great girls playing in the state, so to be on first-team means a lot,”Houpt said.
“Anytime you see anyone with success, you try to find a blue print for it and if someone wants to look at Erin, she is just non-stop working on her game,” Danville coach Zach Patterson said. “Not many people know what she puts in during the offseason and her AAU trips with lots of travel.”
Houpt, the all-time leading scorer in Danville basketball history, had averaged 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the Vikings, who went 11-3 and went to the Big 12 Conference title game. She also got the second-most votes for the team with 69 votes, only behind Chicago Simeon’s Aneesah Morrow’s 73.
With all of the uncertainty for the season, Houpt was not worried as long as she had her teammates.
It was a crazy season with everything going on but with me and my teammates, we have been able to stay prepared for the season to happen. We stuck together and it made me and the team successful.
Houpt said that during the lead up to the season and delays for the season, she and the teammates would try to find ways to get together.
“We meet up a few times, but we couldn’t get into the gym as much, but we were always staying ready because we were excited to play,” Houpt said. “That was one of the reasons I wanted to play because I love playing with my teammates and we all get along so well and support each other. We enjoy every minutes of practice, the bus rides … we enjoyed it well.”
While she is happy with what her and the team has done, Houpt said that she is still happy to reap the awards of the season individually.
“It’s pretty exciting for the honors because I have worked pretty hard for it, so to see the work pay off, it means a lot to me,” Houpt said.
“She’s earned it; she has put in the work. People think shooting the ball is easy and she shot incredible percentages,” Patterson said. “There was no excuse for her and that is what you want to see in any position. She will learn quickly at Mercer because they have some expectations for her and she will have the mindset she had from this year, which was to what you need to focus on and when you have the laser focus and the determinations to get things done, then you can accomplish things and she set more goals.”
Also, Salt Fork’s Carsyn Todd was named to the Class 1A honorable mention team.
