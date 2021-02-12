PEORIA — While the Danville boys basketball team lost to Peoria Richwoods 66-53 on Friday, Nathaniel Hoskins reached a milestone.
Hoskins reached 1,000 points in his career after leading the Vikings with 22 points.
Hoskins joins teammate Tevin Smith in the 1,000 point club this week, Smith scored his 1,000th point on Tuesday in a win against Bloomington.
The Vikings are 1-1 and will have their home opener on Saturday against Peoria Notre Dame.
