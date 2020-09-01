HORSE RACING: Kentucky Derby goes on in spite of pandemic

LOUISVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world on its head. It’s touched nearly every aspect of life and altered annual traditions, including the Kentucky Derby.
Normally run the first Saturday in May and postponed to the first Saturday in September, Churchill Downs’ $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve is the oldest continuously held major sporting event in the United States. It draws horsemen and race fans from across the globe and garners attendance figures over 150,000. Although Churchill Downs planned to drastically limit attendance due to the pandemic, the tough decision to proceed without fans came just three weeks before the re-scheduled race.
“This year’s Kentucky Derby was never going to be the celebration we’re used to, but I could not be more grateful to our tremendous team members and community partners for all of their efforts. We’ve left no stones unturned and reached the right decision,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs, Inc., said.
In light of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, the news was not a shock, but will change the landscape for the jockeys, horsemen and fans that cherish the celebration and excitement the Derby produces.
Businessman, and former Kentucky politician, W. Bruce Lunsford is not new to racing in front of a Derby-week crowd, having raced filly Madcap Escapade to a third-place finish in the 2004 Kentucky Oaks. However, if he can watch his first Derby starter, Art Collector, be the first across the finish line, it will not be soured by the absence of race fans.
“It’s like if you’re a miner,” Lunsford said. “If you’re a gold miner and you’re by yourself and you get the biggest piece of gold you ever found, you’re pretty exhilarated. In this case, I’d have my closest family and friends there, I’ll really enjoy it, I know I’m going to have a party if I do it, and I’ll be on my phone answering texts, so it will be just as much fun.”
However the spread of coronavirus is not the only concern facing the city that hosts the Kentucky Derby. The Breonna Taylor case and Black Lives Matter movement have brought protestors to Louisville from all over the U.S. demanding justice.
“The fans make it huge,” said jockey Adam Beschizza, who’ll ride Enforceable in the Derby. “The atmosphere is electric, but I think it’s in the interest of everybody’s safety to keep it fan-less. We’ve had a little bit of rioting going on in Louisville of late, so I think it is in the best interest of everybody here to keep the show on the road rather than let the fans in, who knows what would have happened.”
The postponement of the Derby has also altered the makeup of starters. Horses in the Derby must qualify in a point-system that provides points to the top four finishers in a set of pre-determined races. Due to the four-month postponement of the Derby, additional qualifying races were added to the list, including the Haskell Invitational, Travers Stakes as well as the Belmont Stakes — typically the last jewel in the Triple Crown.
Usually the horse atop the leaderboard has 150 points, and the last of the 20 eligible runners has around 40. This year Tiz the Law, winner of the Belmont Stakes, holds the top spot with 372 points while Money Moves slides into the final spot with zero points. He will make his stakes debut in the Kentucky Derby. Clearly, the Derby delay has produced once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.
“We’ve kind of ended up on the best end of it,” jockey Brian Hernandez, Jr., who’ll ride Art Collector in the Derby. “If it weren’t for it being delayed, we would have never made the Derby. Now you’re looking at going into the Derby with one of the top choices. It’s definitely helped us and it’s just a blessing. It will be exciting to see it on Saturday.”
The same holds true for trainer Chris Hartman, who will send out his first starter in the Kentucky Derby in Necker Island. The colt was claimed for $100,000 out of a fourth-place finish in an allowance-optional claiming race on June 13 at Churchill Downs. He went on to finish third in both the Indiana Derby and Runhappy Ellis Park Derby.
“It was a two-race deal then to see if he was going to be able to get the points to get into the Derby. And as it works out, it appears, that maybe you’re gonna have a horse that’s gonna start with no points. But we didn’t know that at the time,” Hartman said. “He actually ran a really good race in the Indiana Derby. He stumbled out of the gate and had a lot of trouble. The Ellis race, he just got smooth outran. But the Indiana Derby, I think if he had a clean break — but he ran a hell of a race. The Ellis Derby, he ran a good race, but he just ran third. So now, here we go. We’re going forward to the Derby and (co-owner Wayne Scherr’s) gonna get his bucket list ticked off, and the partners are super excited.”
Even without the throng of cheering race fans in the stands, the runway of bold fashions to flow throughout the plaza, the aroma of mint and bourbon in the air or the slick feel of the program on your fingers, the horses, trainers, owners and jockeys that make the Derby worth celebrating will still try to make it the most exciting two minutes in sports.
“It’s still the Kentucky Derby,” said Tommy Drury, Jr., trainer of Art Collector. “It’s still the greatest race in the world. Again, just to get the opportunity (is great). When you look at it from a numbers standpoint at the amount of foals born versus how many horses actually get to start in the Kentucky Derby, being able to lead one over there is a huge accomplishment in itself. It would be a dream come true. There’s going to be people watching it on TV, so we’re going to know they’re out there.”
