DANVILLE — Learning how to get ready to play almost every day is just as much a part of the summer baseball experience as developing the individual talent.
Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman takes that part of his job very seriously as he is always trying to prepare his players for their next season as well as their future in baseball.
That's why his postgame message to his team on Tuesday lasted nearly 10 minutes.
Coleman was very disappointed with how his team approached its Prospect League contest with the O'Fallon Hoots and it showed on the scoreboard as the Hoots defeated the Dans 14-1 in a game shortened to seven innings because the 10-run rule.
"You can't just roll out of bed and come ready to play. You are not in the big leagues,'' said Coleman to his team. "You are trying to get to the big leagues. So you have to put in the time, put in the work and come ready to play every single night when you are called upon.''
O'Fallon (21-13 overall, 3-1 in second half of the Prairie Land Division) turned a 2-1 contest into a 14-1 blowout with a 12-run sixth inning.
Danville had to use four different pitchers to get three outs in the sixth, as two of its relievers didn't even record an out.
But, it just wasn't the pitching that wasn't very good on Tuesday night for the Dans, as they were held to just one run on five hits and they committed three errors.
"They should be embarrassed to get beat like this at home in front of a good crowd,'' said Coleman as 2,276 were in attendance at Danville Stadium on Two-Buck Tuesday. "I'm challenging them. If they don't come ready to play, I will go with the next guy.
"I want guys that want to be here. If you don't want to be here, you should pack your things and go home. I can get more players. I'm not worried about that.''
Tuesday's loss is the third in a row for Danville, which falls to 18-15 overall and 2-3 in the second half of the Wabash River Division. The Dans have lost six of their last eight games.
Did Coleman see a slide like this coming?
"It's just one of those phases,'' he said. "We just have to clean some things up and learn to come ready to play every single night.
"Some of these guys didn't play this past spring at their school. They should be hungry and want at-bats and want innings. When you play summer baseball, it's the time when you develop and get better. When you don't take advantage of that opportunity, I question if they really want to stay in this game and play it the right way.''
There were a few good exceptions for the Dans on Tuesday night.
Left-handed Jacob Hasty, a sophomore from LSU, got his second start in eight days. After going just two innings last Tuesday for Danville, Hasty extended his outing to 4.2 innings against the Hoots. He retired 11 of the first 13 batters he faced before allowing two runs on two walks and a 2-run double by O'Fallon left fielder Jaime Young.
"Jacob put in the time and put in the work this past week,'' Coleman said. "We did some mechanical things with him and he did a good job of setting the tone for us. Unfortunately, we couldn't carry that tone over into the sixth inning.''
Hasty admitted that his performance this week was better than the two runs he allowed in two innings last week at Lafayette.
"From my last outing to this outing, I was happy that I was able to command the zone for the most until that final inning when I just got a little tired,'' he said. "I have thrown more than two innings since I pitched in high school and that was three years ago.
"But, at the end of the day, we didn't get the win and that's all that matters.''
And while the overall results were disappointing, Coleman still appreciates that Hasty has a plan for his summer.
"I want to build my arm strength this summer. I want to be able to throw multiple innings and command more than just two pitches like I did this past spring,'' he said. "Getting that changeup into my arsenal is a key part of my summer here in Danville.
"I was very pleased with my changeup in the first four innings. It had good live and I was able to locate it low in the zone. I left a couple high in that last inning and that was part of the fatigue.''
Both Coleman and Hasty said that Danville just needs to flush this game and get ready for tonight's game at Champion City.
"We have too much talent on this team to not be successful,'' Hasty said. "I trust that we are going to get it going real soon.''
Coleman said he hopes to see a team that comes with some fight and energy.
Pitcher of the Week
On Monday, Danville Dans right-hander Jacob Reed was named the Prairie Farms' Pitcher of the Week in the Prospect League.
Reed, a sophomore from the University of San Diego and San Clemente, Calif., went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in eight innings for the Dans.
He struck out seven and walked just one, while allowing six hits — five singles and a double.
Reed is the first player for the Dans to be named either the pitcher of the week or player of the week this summer in the Prospect League.
