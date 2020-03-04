BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A desperate Indiana team needed a collective effort Wednesday night to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes afloat.
Gimpy freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds, but on this night, all five of Indiana’s starters scored in double figures as the Hoosiers outlasted Minnesota 72-67 before an announced crowd of 17,222 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Junior center Joey Brunk had 12 points and eight rebounds while the starting backcourt of point guard Rob Phinisee and shooting guard Al Durham each added 11 points. Junior forward Justin Smith had 10 points, including a pair of clutch free throws with 3:17 left that put IU up 65-59 and gave the Hoosiers some breathing room.
The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis has been dealing with a foot sprain since last week but still logged 31 minutes and came within a rebound of his 11th double-double.
“He’s done every test known to man, and he’s fine,” Miller said. “It’s a pain tolerance thing right now. He’s not going to get a lot of rest. We have a couple of days now to see how he feels. We were going to test him out for the first four minutes, see what he was up to and it looked like he was up to being alright, so we kind of rode him out and asked him through the course of the game if he was OK, and he said he was good.”
It was the first time all season IU had all five starters reach double figures in scoring. Given the recent emergence of sophomore forward Race Thompson and freshman swingman Jerome Hunter off the bench, there have been some rumblings of late from fans to replace Brunk and Smith in the starting lineup with Thompson and Hunter. But IU coach Archie Miller has stayed the course, using the same starting lineup for 15 straight games.
“The bottom line is you’re in March,” Miller said. “If you change your lineup, you change your lineup for a specific reason or a specific adjustment, because I’ll tell you this much, the minute you change, you lose guys. There’s no reason to do that.”
Indiana (19-11, 9-10 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and will take some confidence heading into its regular season finale at home Saturday against No. 23 Wisconsin. One more win against a ranked team could cement IU’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016, but Phinisee said players are staying level-headed.
“We don’t really focus on it,” Phinisee said. “We focus on day by day, winning the practice. Really we just want to tomorrow get after it in practice and do what we can so we can beat Wisconsin.”
It was an up-and-down night for Indiana. The Hoosiers led by as many as 10 points in the first half but went into halftime down 34-32 when Minnesota forward Isaiah Ihnen sank a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left in the half. Minnesota shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range in the first half (4-of-9) and closed the half on a 15-5 run.
But IU stayed the course. The Hoosiers went on an 8-0 run to start the second half, going up 40-34 on a Durham 3-pointer. Behind uber-talented sophomore forward Daniel Oturu, Minnesota kept charging back. Oturu gave Minnesota a brief 51-50 lead with a steal and breakaway dunk with 10:44 left.
But with the game tied at 54 with 8:19 left, Brunk made back-to-back inside baskets to put Indiana up 58-54. Then, with IU up 60-55, the Hoosiers made a huge hustle play, as Brunk tapped back an offensive rebound Durham corralled past midcourt. Durham then drove the lane and converted a nifty three-point play to put Indiana up 63-55 with 5:39 left.
“Al, he was aggressive coming off those screens, he was looking to score and creating for others when he was doing it,” Brunk said.
Minnesota made a final push, cutting IU’s lead to 63-59 on an Oturu putback before Smith’s two free throws and back-to-back inside baskets from Brunk and Durham stretched the lead back to 68-60.
Oturu led Minnesota (13-16, 7-12) with 24 points and 16 rebounds, but needed 27 shots to score 24 points. Miller said it took a collective effort to guard Oturu and credited Brunk from hanging in there and avoiding foul trouble.
“He did a better job kicking our butts on the offensive glass than anything tonight,” Miller said. “He was just quicker to balls. He was hungry to get the 50/50 long ones off of other misses. Joe hung in there pretty good tonight. He didn’t foul.”
