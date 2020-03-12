INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s men’s basketball team is fighting to maintain its NCAA Tournament bona fides.
A win over under-manned Nebraska in the Hoosiers’ opening game of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday wouldn’t help much, but a loss would certainly put Indiana under the selection committee’s sword.
After an inconsistent first half, Indiana asserted itself against the Cornhuskers before halftime. Indiana used a 16-1 run to take the lead and then put Nebraska away early in the second half. The Hoosiers cruised to an 89-64 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
But the story after the game regarded Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg.
Late in the game, Hoiberg, a former Indiana Pacer, was taken to the Nebraska locker room, and then the hospital, with an undisclosed illness.
Nebraska’s locker room was closed and later quarantined, and players did not speak with the media. Hoiberg’s situation, and those still inside Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, was unknown at press time.
As for the game, Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 13 points, one of five Hoosiers to reach double-figure scoring. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 11 points and 17 rebounds.
Indiana coach Archie Miller was the only person from Indiana made available to the media afterward.
“This closes the chapter of the first one, which is always the hardest, and now the energy level and the adrenaline and feeling good about yourself, playing in postseason, you know, is upon you,” Miller said.
The game will be the last played in front of fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Big Ten announced Thursday night fans would be barred from the tournament due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The status of the tournament itself will likely be a developing situation. The NBA suspended the remainder of its season following a positive test by a member of the Utah Jazz for Covid-19 at a game in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
As far as Indiana was concerned, Nebraska was a team ripe for the picking due to the Huskers’ roster woes.
Nebraska had only seven scholarship players available after Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack were suspended by Hoiberg.
The Huskers were so shorthanded they brought football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks with them to Indianapolis to round out their roster.
As teams in the precarious position Nebraska is in are wont to do, the Huskers started the game with energy. Nebraska scored on six of its first eight possessions, though Indiana stayed within arm’s length as Nebraska led 14-11 in the early going.
Indiana (20-12) took a 23-16 lead when Nebraska wore down, and it appeared the predicted rout was on. The Hoosiers limited the Huskers to just one field goal over a five-minute stretch.
However, Nebraska got its second wind, and the Hoosiers got blown around by it. A 15-3 Nebraska run had the Hoosiers on their heels and some fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse booing as the last-place Huskers took a 31-26 lead with 4:38 left in the first half.
“Credit to Nebraska. I thought they started the game ready to play, and we knew that they would. They’ve been a really tough guard for us all season long with the way they space the floor and shoot the 3,” Miller said.
Streaky Indiana – the Hoosiers made nine of their first 12 shots, only to miss 10 of their next 13 – got hot again. A Race Thompson short jumper with 3:53 left in the first half triggered a 16-1 Indiana run.
The Hoosiers converted six of their last seven shots of the first half, while Nebraska finally went cold and missed their final nine attempts of the half.
Ten different Hoosiers scored in the first half, seven tallied more than four points – a contrast in depth the Huskers lacked.
“I’m proud of our depth. I thought we had a lot of guys. We were committed to playing a lot of guys tonight, and we had a lot of guys play valuable minutes and get some things done,” Miller said.
That late first-half run proved to be a decisive blow to the Huskers. Indiana started the second half with a 12-2 run to take a 20-point lead and put Nebraska in serious jeopardy.
Indiana’s lead peaked at 21. Nebraska (7-25) closed to within nine, buoyed by 16 second-half points from freshman Kevin Cross, who had a career-high 23 points, but the Huskers didn’t have the finishing kick to truly threaten the Hoosiers.
Barring any changes to the Big Ten tournament with regard to the Covid-19 coronavirus, Indiana will play sixth-seeded Penn State at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Miller was asked what he told the Hoosiers in the wake of a situation that is scary and beyond their control.
“It was like telling them a family member was sick or something happened to somebody,” Miller said.
“Obviously, our guys are in tune with what’s going on with the virus, but when you say, ‘Fellas, you’ve got to hear this, but the NBA season has just been cancelled.’ You see a bunch of young guys looking at you like, ‘Yeah, what we’ve been telling you is things are kind of serious.’ Make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to do right now.”
