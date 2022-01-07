BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — All week, Indiana coach Mike Woodson talked about the importance of protecting homecourt.
Thanks to an All-American performance from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and some desperation on defense, the Hoosiers were able to accomplish that goal.
Behind 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks from Jackson-Davis, IU knocked off No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 on Thursday night to improve to 10-0 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“You’ve got to beat good teams, and you’ve got to win at home to give yourself a shot at the Big Ten (title),” Woodson said.
Jackson-Davis was challenged by Woodson after a lackluster effort on the boards in IU’s 61-58 loss at Penn State, a game in which the 6-foot-9, 245-pounder had only five rebounds. Against Ohio State, Jackson-Davis had five rebounds by halftime and remained active on the glass the rest of the game.
“When you are considered one of the best players in the country, you’ve got to accept the challenge,” Woodson said. “All players want to be coached. You’ve got to push the right buttons to coach them.”
Said Jackson-Davis: “He told me I needed to rebound harder. I needed to play harder across the board. He’s not going to call me out about every aspect of my game, but I got the message, and it was loud and clear. We have that kind of relationship. He can call me out in front of whoever he wants, but I’m going to prove him wrong. I’m going to bring it the next game.”
Jackson-Davis said his goal going into the game was to play with energy and sprint the floor throughout the game.
“I thought I got easy looks from that, and we were just pushing the pace,” Jackson-Davis said. “We got wear and tear on their bigs. They kept throwing guys at me, but I thought I was just outhustling them.”
Overall, IU outrebounded Ohio State 41-33 and outscored the Buckeyes 9-2 in second-chance points. Defensively, the Hoosiers were strong throughout the game, holding Ohio State to 30.8% shooting from the floor.
“This was probably our best game all season in terms of how we defended and how the ball moved offensively,” Woodson said. “We did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball tonight.”
Senior forward Race Thompson added 11 points for IU (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten) and sophomore swingman Trey Galloway, in his first game since breaking his wrist against St. John’s on Nov. 17, provided a big lift off the bench with eight points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes.
Ohio State (9-3, 3-1), playing just its second game after a three-week COVID-19 layoff, looked like a tired team down the stretch. The Hoosiers held All-Big Ten standout E.J. Liddell to just 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Freshman guard Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points.
After Branham made a pair of free throws to cut Indiana’s lead to 46-45 with 10:01 remaining, the Hoosiers put the game away with a game-altering 19-3 run, which included 12 points inside from Jackson-Davis and Thompson and a pair of baskets from Galloway, one on a driving layup and one on a steal and breakaway layin that put IU up 65-48 with 1:59 left.
IU held Ohio State to just two field goals in the game’s final 10 minutes.
“Lots of people were talking,” Galloway said of the defense. “We were five guys as one on the court.”
IU set a physical tone early, getting the ball inside to Jackson-Davis, who scored 16 first-half points and had four first-half dunks. The Hoosiers went just 2-of-10 from the field to start the game and had three early turnovers, falling behind 15-7 after an old friend, former IU-turned-Ohio State center Joey Brunk, sank a hook shot over IU backup center Michael Durr.
That prompted Woodson to call a timeout. The Hoosiers regrouped, getting energy from Jordan Geronimo and Galloway off the bench. During a 9-0 Indiana run, Geronimo had a block at one end of the floor and sank a 3-pointer on the other end, tying the score at 16. Jackson-Davis followed with a dunk to put Indiana up 18-16. Galloway later made a reverse layup to put Indiana up 23-22.
After Brunk put Ohio State up 30-29, the Hoosiers closed the half with a 4-0 run, which included a Xavier Johnson jumper with three seconds left in half to give Indiana a 33-30 halftime lead.
Indiana had several open looks from the perimeter in the first half it failed to knock down, going 1-of-9 from 3-point range. But the Hoosiers overcame that with strong defense, holding Ohio State to 34.5% shooting from the field in the first half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.