BLOOMINGTON , Ind.– Indiana had an emotional Senior Day crowd rocking and appeared poised to end its regular season on a positive note Saturday against No. 24 Wisconsin.
But the Hoosiers were unable to finish in a 60-56 loss to the Badgers that once again raises questions as IU (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) heads off to Indianapolis for next week’s Big Ten Tournament
Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis remains hobbled with a foot sprain and struggled throughout the game, finishing with six points and eight rebounds on 2-of-8 shooting. Senior guard Devonte Green was ready to step up on his Senior Day, scoring 13 of Indiana’s first 17 points. But after tweaking an ankle in the first half when landing on a defender’s foot, Green missed his final eight shots and wound up scoring all 16 of his points in the first half.
Still, IU led 51-44 on a pair of Race Thompson free throws with 6:52 left, only to see the game turn on a late 12-0 Wisconsin run. The biggest play came with the score tied at 51. Wisconsin center Micah Potter grabbed an offensive rebound off a Brad Davison missed 3-point attempt. Potter then kicked back out to Davison, who sank a 3-pointer with 4:05 left to put Wisconsin up for good 54-51.
Indiana went 5:57 in crunch time without scoring a point, a stretch of rushed and missed shots around the basket until an Al Durham 3-pointer with 55 seconds left cut Wisconsin’s lead to 56-54. But Wisconsin came up with one more key offensive rebound, a Nate Reuvers putback of a D’Mitrick Trice missed drive, to go up 58-54 with 21 seconds left.
After Durham made a pair of free throws for IU, Davison made two free throws with 7.1 seconds to clinch the win. After the final seconds ticked off, jubilant Wisconsin players celebrated at center court as the Badgers (21-10, 14-6) won their eighth straight game and clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title.
Indiana coach Archie Miller blamed the loss on an inability to come up with rebounds late and missing several makeable shots in and around the basket. IU finished the game 14-of-43 on 2-point shots.
“That’s not going to get it done,” Miller said.
With eight minutes to go in the second half, IU had a 33-22 edge in rebounding and a 13-4 edge in second-chance points. But Wisconsin closed the gap on the boards down the stretch. Reuvers led four Wisconsin scorers in double figures with 17 points, while the 6-foot-10 Potter, who didn’t play in IU’s first meeting with Wisconsin, was a big factor inside with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Wisconsin outrebounded IU 12-5 in the final eight minutes and outscored the Hoosiers 10-1 in second chance points during that span.
“Their front court really finished us off,” Miller said. “You know, they got us on the offensive boards when we switched into clock situations to take away the 3, and they were able to convert on a couple big, you know, jump hooks, two points, in and around the basket and made some timely plays.”
The loss drops Indiana into the 11 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, where it will play either Nebraska or Northwestern at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. That becomes a must win for the Hoosiers.
The late meltdown was similar to home losses to Arkansas and Maryland, in which IU was unable to hold leads of nine and five points down the stretch.
“We got shots at the rim,” Durham said. “We got to finish them. Get a foul called or something. We have to be able to convert on them. I feel like we had a good couple shots that we should have made and we can make, so I’m not worried about it in the future, and I feel like we’ll convert on them the next time.”
Green and senior forward De’Ron Davis both started for the Hoosiers on Senior Day, and both made an early impact, scoring IU’s first 11 points. Davis also had two steals and forced another turnover on a tie up.
IU took a 20-13 lead on a 3-pointer by Jerome Hunter, as the Hoosiers made five of their first six 3-point attempts. But the game turned into a slugfest late in the first half, with neither team able to run efficient offense. After a 3-pointer by Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford cut IU’s lead to 28-25, neither team scored over the final 4:28. IU didn’t let its offensive struggles effect its defense, as during the stretch, center Joey Brunk helped force a shot clock violation by switching and blanketing Trice with 11 seconds left. But an ability to hit some shots down the stretch in the first half could have padded IU’s 28-25 lead at halftime.
“We held them scoreless,” Durham said. “I mean, I don’t know what else we could do. It is what it is. As long as they don’t score, they can’t stretch it — they can’t close the gap. So I feel like we could have, but it didn’t happen like that.”
