MANTENO — Hoopeston Area's Allison Pickett made it three for three on Saturday when she qualified for the Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Sectional.
Pickett, a junior, finished 26th in the Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional in a time of 22 minutes, 9.34 seconds, earning the fifth and final qualifying spot for the sectional meet. Teammate Tobi West (25:44.71) was 61st.
Carlyn Crozier was the top finisher for Armstrong-Potomac, taking 56th (25:08.74), followed by Gracie Gordon (25:24.55) taking 58th and Mattie Kennel (26:21.90) was 65th.
Trixie Johnson of Paxton-Buckley-Loda was the individual winner, while Joliet Catholic claimed the team title.
In the boys race, Armstrong-Potomac junior Luke Gordon was the top local finisher, placing 39th in a time of 18:12.23.
The Trojans were ninth in the team standings. Eli Kennel (19:14.23) was 61st, Joshua Goulding (19:19.16) was 62nd, Ethan Rabb (20:05.12) was 67th and Donavan Gudauskas (22:32.27) finished 76th.
Hoopeston Area's Michael Helmuth (18:38.41) was 52nd.
Herscher's Drew Rogers, the defending state champion, won the individual race and the Tigers claimed the team title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.