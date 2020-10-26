Hoopeston logo

MANTENO — Hoopeston Area's Allison Pickett made it three for three on Saturday when she qualified for the Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Sectional.

Pickett, a junior, finished 26th in the Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional in a time of 22 minutes, 9.34 seconds, earning the fifth and final qualifying spot for the sectional meet. Teammate Tobi West (25:44.71) was 61st.

Carlyn Crozier was the top finisher for Armstrong-Potomac, taking 56th (25:08.74), followed by Gracie Gordon (25:24.55) taking 58th and Mattie Kennel (26:21.90) was 65th.

Trixie Johnson of Paxton-Buckley-Loda was the individual winner, while Joliet Catholic claimed the team title.

In the boys race, Armstrong-Potomac junior Luke Gordon was the top local finisher, placing 39th in a time of 18:12.23.

The Trojans were ninth in the team standings. Eli Kennel (19:14.23) was 61st, Joshua Goulding (19:19.16) was 62nd, Ethan Rabb (20:05.12) was 67th and Donavan Gudauskas (22:32.27) finished 76th.

Hoopeston Area's Michael Helmuth (18:38.41) was 52nd.

Herscher's Drew Rogers, the defending state champion, won the individual race and the Tigers claimed the team title.

