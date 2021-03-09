HOOPESTON — Derek Drayer's first-ever high school soccer match for Hoopeston Area turned into his first career clean sheet as the goal keeper for the Cornjerkers.
Drayer, a junior, stopped all four shots he faced from the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers as Hoopeston Area opened the soccer season with a 6-0 victory on Tuesday.
It was also successful debut for freshmen Talen Gredy and Owen Root.
Gredy had a goal and two assists for the Cornjerkers, while Root had a goal. Other players scoring goals for Hoopeston Area were juniors Ben Brown, Isaias Diaz, Nick Hofer and Kayden Wallace. Brown, Hofer and Wallace also had assists in the contest.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman; 0; 0; —; 0
Hoopeston; 4; 2; —; 6
First half
Hoopeston — Isaias Diaz (assist Talen Gredy) 2nd minute
Hoopeston — Gredy, 15th minute
Hoopeston — Nick Hofer (assist Ben Brown), 19th minute
Hoopeston — Brown (assist Hofer), 30th minute
Second half
Hoopeston — Kayden Wallace (assist Gredy), 57th minute
Hoopeston — Owen Root (assist Wallace), 65th minute
Match Statistics
Shots on goal — Schlarman Academy 4, Hoopeston Area 16. Keeper saves — Schlarman Academy 10. Hoopeston Area, Derek Drayer 4.
Records — Schlarman Academy 0-1 overall, 0-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Hoopeston Area 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the VVC.
