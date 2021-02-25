FITHIAN — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team had a big start and ended up with a 54- 30 win over Oakwood on Thursday.
Ali Watson had 19 points to lead the Cornjerkers, who scored 20 points in the first quarter and had a 37-8 halftime lead. Emma Glotzbach had 11 points and Bre Crose added 10.
Karsen Rupp had six points to lead the Comets, while Aaliyah Denius had five and Tiffany Paris and Ashlynn Pinnick each had four.
The Cornjerkers will play Cissna Park on Saturday, while the Comets will play Salt Fork on Saturday.
At Fithian
Hoopeston Area 54, Oakwood 30
Hoopeston Area (54) — Emma Glotzbach 5 1-1 11, Kaitilynn Lange 0 0-0 0, Adasyn Jones 2 0-0 4, Lacie Breymeyer 1 0-0 2, Payton Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Lexie Breymeyer 0 0-0 0, Ali Watson 8 1-2 19, Avery Dixon 2 0-0 4, Alexa Bailey 0 0-0 0, Bre Crose 5 0-0 10, Klaire Pilcher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 2-3 54.
Oakwood (30) — Aaliyah Denius 2 0-0 5, Karsen Rupp 2 2-2 6, Nikita Taylor 1 1-2 3, Tiffany Paris 2 0-2 4, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 3, Addie Wright 1 1-5 3, Savannah Nevitt 1 0-0 2, Ashlynn Pinnick 2 0-0 4, Emilia Frerichs 0 0-0 0, Ali Reed 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 4-12 30.
Hoopeston;20;17;9;8;—;54
Oakwood;8;0;10;12;—;30
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 2 (Watson 2); Oakwood 2 (Denius, Tison). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 12, Oakwood 5. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
