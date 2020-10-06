Hoopeston logo

KANKAKEE — The Hoopeston Area boys golf team ended their season on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional at the Kankakee Elks Golf Club.

The Cornjerkers took seventh as a team in the meet, which only allowed the top two teams to move on to sectional action.

Individually, Ben Brown has the best finish for Hoopeston Area with a 97, which was good for 12th place.  Wyatt Eisenmann was 17th (99), Nick Hofer was 26th (104) and Trevor Swartz was 46th (116).

