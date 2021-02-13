HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team hung tight in the first quarter against Watseka on Saturday night.
But the Warriors would hold the Cornjerkers down in the last three quarter and ended up with a 65-32 win.
Nick Hofer lead Hoopeston Area with 10 points, while Chris Catron and Ben Brown each had six and Preston Van DeVeer had four points.
The Cornjerkers will face Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
At Hoopeston
Watseka 65, Hoopeston Area 32
Watseka (65) — Jobey Grant 2 0-0 6, Conner Curry 6 0-0 14, Drew Wittenborn 2 0-0 5, Jameson Culvers 1 0-0 3, Hunter Meyer 3 1-2 7, Jordan Schroeder 3 0-0 9, Brayden Haines 2 3-5 7, Maddux Rigsby 5 2-3 12, Dane Martin 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 8-12 65.
Hoopeston Area (32) — Chris Catron 2 0-0 6, Ben Brown 1 3-4 6, Nick Hofer 4 0-0 10, Preston Van De Veer 2 0-0 4, Derek Drayer 1 0-0 2, Gavin Montez 1 0-0 2, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-4 32.
Watseka;11;18;13;23;—;65
Hoopeston;8;4;10;10;—;32
3-point field goals — Watseka 9 (Schroder 3, Grant 2, Curry 2, Wittenborn, Cluver); Hoopeston Area 5 (Catron 2, Hofer 2, Brown). Total fouls — Watseka 7, Hoopeston Area 12. Fouled out — Catron Technical fouls — none.
