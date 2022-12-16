PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 43, Hoopeston Area 23
Hoopeston Area (23) — Brylie Cox 2-7 3-5 7, Lacie Breymeyer 0-2 3-4 3, Claire Dixon 1-10 0-0 3, Maddie Barnes 2-6 0-0 4, Bre Crose 1-8 0-2 2, Shay Layden 0-0 0-0 0, Kaedyn Goodrum 0-0 0-0 0, Layla Birch 1-4 2-3 4, Lilly Blakey 0-0 0-0 0, Addy Kelenhofer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 7-38 8-14 23.
Oakwood (43) — Jaydan Arrowsmith 3-15 2-4, 9, Bella Bradford 2-9 0-2 4, Nikita Taylor 4-10 2-4 10, Kalie Tison 1-7 1-2 3, Addie Wright 6-11 1-5 13, Sam Dunavan 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0-0 1-2 1, Mady Nicoson 0-1 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 1-10 1-2 3. Totals: 17-64 8-21 43.
Hoopeston Area `4 `6 `5 `8 `— `23
Oakwood `12 `7 `7 `17 `— `43
3-pointers — Hoopeston Area 1-9 (Dixon 1-6, Breymeyer 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Birch 0-1). Oakwood 1-4 (Arrowsmith 1-3, Tison 0-1). Rebounds — Hoopeston Area 42 (Crose 12, Breymeyer 8, Cox 7, Barnes 4, Dixon 3, Kelenhofer 2, Goodrum 1, Birch 1, TEAM 4). Oakwood 43 (Wright 16, C.Hanner 11, Arrowsmith 6, Bradford 2, Taylor 2, Tison 1, Dunavan 1, G.Hanner 1). Assists — Hoopeston Area 5 (Breymeyer 2, Barnes 2, Dixon 1). Oakwood 9 (Arrowsmith 3, Wright 3, Bradford 1, Taylor 1, Tison 1). Turnovers — Hoopeston Area 31, Oakwood 19. Steals — Hoopeston Area 9 (Dixon 3, Crose 3, Cox 1, Breymeyer 1, Birch 1). Oakwood 22 (Wright 7, Arrowsmith 6, Bradford 2, Taylor 2, Tison 2, C.Hanner 2, Dunavan 1). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 12, Oakwood 18. Technicals — Barnes. Fouled out — Taylor. Officials — Anders, Eddington, Willman.
