PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 77, Hoopeston Area 58
Hoopeston Area (58) — Owen Root 5-10 1-2 12, Preston VanDeVeer 2-6 0-4 4, Mason Rush 3-5 0-0 7, Anthony Zamora 4-7 7-12 15, Kendrick Sigerill 4-4 0-1 8, Wyatt Eisenmann 3-4 0-0 6, Trenton Montez 2-2 0-0 4, Ethan Steiner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 24-41 8-19 58.
Oakwood (77) — Josh Ruch 6-11 5-7 17, Brody Taflinger 6-8 1-3 14, Dalton Hobick 14-22 1-1 37, Jackson Dudley 2-6 0-3 5, Alec Harrison 1-3 0-4 2, Cort Vermillion 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 30-51 7-18 77.
Hoopeston Area `17 `9 `17 `15 `— `58
Oakwood `17 `21 `14 `25 `— `77
3-pointers — Hoopeston Area 2-5 (Root 1-2, Rush 1-2, VanDeVeer 0-1). Oakwood 10-23 (Hobick 8-13, Taflinger 1-3, Dudley 1-4, Ruch 0-2, Harrison 0-1). Rebounds — Hoopeston Area 23 (Root 6, Zamora 4, Sigerill 2, Eisenmann 2, Montez 2, Steiner 2, VanDeVeer 1, Rush 1, TEAM 3). Oakwood 26 (Harrison 9, Dudley 5, Vermillion 4, Ruch 2, Hobick 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Hoopeston Area 14 (Zamora 4, Root 2, Rush 2, Montez 2, VanDeVeer 1, Siegerill 1, Eisenmann 1, Steiner 1). Oakwood 17 (Hobick 7, Taflinger 6, Dudley 3, Ruch 1). Turnovers — Hoopeston Area 20, Oakwood 16. Steals — Hoopeston Area 7 (Root 4, Zamora 1, Eisenmann 1, Montez 1). Oakwood 12 (Dudley 5, Taflinger 3, Hobick 3, Vermillion 1). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 14, Oakwood 17. Fouled out — none. Technicals — Hobick. Officials — Clint Howard, Roger Montgomery and Tim Revello.
Records — Hoopeston Area 6-8 overall, 1-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood 12-5 overall, 2-1 in the VVC.
JV score — Oakwood 45, Hoopeston Area 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.