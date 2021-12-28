MONTICELLO — After losing its first game on Monday and 50-41 to Paxton-Buckley-Loda to start Tuesday's action, the Oakwood boys basketball team rallied to beat Ridgeview 59-48.
Josh Young and Dalton Hobick each had 16 points in the win with Hobick getting 13 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Gaven Clouse and Tanner Pichon each had eight points and Grant Powell added five.
Against PBL, Young had 15 points with seven rebounds and five steals, while Powell had nine points and four assists, Pichon had eight points and Josh Ruch added five.
The Comets ended pool play at 1-2 and will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. for fifth place.
At Monticello
Oakwood 59, Ridgeview 48
Oakwood (59) — Gaven Clouse 4 0-0 8, Griffin Trees 1 1-2 3, Grant Powell 2 0-0 5, Josh Young 8 0-0 16, Dalton Hobick 7 0-1 16, Josh Ruch 1 0-0 3, Tanner Pichon 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 1-3 59.
Ridgeview (48) — Cale Hoffman 8 2-3 20, Cam Kelly 3 0-0 9, Jacob Whitehill 4 0-0 8, Clayton Beitz 0 0-0 0, Jaidin Rinkenberger 2 0-0 4, Kyle Stubbelfield 1 0-0 3, Brec Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Nathan Donaldson 1 0-0 2, Logan Wissmiller 0 0-0 0, Cayden Stabe 0 0-0 0, Victor Villegas 0 0-0 0, Jahir Marmirez 0 0-0 0, Evan McMahill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-46 2-3 48.
Oakwood;13;19;19;8;—;59
Ridgeview;10;13;13;12;—;48
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Hobick 2, Ruch, Powell); Ridgeview 6 (Kelly 3, Hoffman 2, Stubblefield). Total fouls — Oakwood 9, Ridgeview 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Monticello
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Oakwood 41
PBL (50) — Jeremiah Ager 1 0-0 2, Keegan Busboom 4 4-5 16, Garett Sanders 0 0-1 0, Mason Medlock 5 3-4 14, Brandon Knight 2 2-2 6, Mason Bruns 1 1-2 4, Ty Graham 0 0-0 0, Jacob Gronsky 0 0-0 0, Kayden Snellin 3 2-2 8. Totals: 16 12-16 50.
Oakwood (41) — Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Dalton Hobick 1 0-2 2, Josh Young 5 5-6 15, Griffin Trees 0 0-2 0, Grant Powell 3 1-4 9, Josh Ruch 1 2-2 5, Brody Taflinger 0 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 3 2-2 8, Alec Harrison 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14-42 10-19 41.
PBL;12;12;8;8;—;50
Oakwood;11;10;11;9;—;41
3-point field goals — PBL 6 (Busboom 4, Medlock, Bruns); Oakwood 3 (Powell 2, Ruch). Total fouls — PBL 10, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Young. Technical fouls — none.
