INDIANAPOLIS – There was no evidence of a limp as Carson Wentz entered the media room Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, and the Indianapolis Colts quarterback said he’s feeling much better than he did a week ago.
Still, it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old can be more effective on the field Sunday as the Colts (0-3) chase their first win of the season on the road against the Miami Dolphins (1-2).
“I don’t think I’ll be full practicing (Wednesday), but just the fact that I’ll be able to go out there and do some limited work (is an improvement),” Wentz said. “I was not in that place by any means last week. Came out of the game (last week) relatively unscathed with that, so it’s continuing to heal and be in a better place every day.”
Wentz’s limitations during a 25-16 loss at the Tennessee Titans last week were obvious. Playing with a pair of sprained ankles, the quarterback had almost no lateral movement and struggled to avoid the pass rush in the pocket. He was sacked twice and officially absorbed 10 hits, raising his season totals to eight and 31, respectively.
He finished 19-of-37 for 194 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and admitted there were a couple of throws he’d like to have back. One likely came early in the third quarter when Wentz missed an open Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone for a touchdown that would have given Indianapolis a 16-14 lead.
Instead, the Colts settled for a field goal and had only one more possession the rest of the way with a chance to go in front.
While the ankle injuries no doubt affected the quarterback’s throwing platform, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said that wasn’t a major concern during the game.
“I don’t think it affects him enough where we’re having to – if I didn’t think he could throw as accurately as he needs to throw, he wouldn’t be in there,” Reich said. “Last week, the problems we had – did we miss one or two throws? Yeah, but not many, not many. The accuracy wasn’t the major issue last week.”
Improvisation was another matter.
One of Wentz’s greatest strengths is his ability to extend plays with his legs and stress defenses by stealing first downs on the ground.
After running nine times for 60 yards in the first two weeks, the quarterback didn’t have a carry against the Titans. He also averaged just 5.2 yards per passing attempt while playing exclusively from the pocket. That was down from 6.6 yards in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks and 7.9 yards in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.
“There’s obviously a couple (plays) in the game I would’ve loved to (have) taken off or made something happen,” Wentz said. “That was no excuse. At the end of the day, there was plays to be made in that game that I have to make – throws and different things, quicker decisions, all those things that I can help this offense get in the end zone and help this offense win some more games. There’s probably a couple (missed opportunities with my legs), but that’s not really the story line in my opinion.”
The offense has struggled with efficiency throughout the early season.
Indianapolis ranks 22nd in the NFL with just 36.7% of its possessions ending in points.
That’s largely the result of poor situational play. The Colts are 22nd in the league on third down (36.1%), 19th on fourth down (33.3%) and 29th in the red zone (36.4%). The result is an offense that has produced just four touchdowns and ranks 24th in scoring with 18.7 points per game.
A healthier Wentz would be a good place to start for an offensive turnaround, but the quarterback also will need more help than he’s received through the first three weeks.
“I think everything can improve,” Reich said. “I think we can coach it better. I can call better plays. We can get better route disciplines, as we say, to get open – be at the right spot at the right time. We can have a higher percentage of plays where we’re getting the ball out on time to the right guy. (Wentz is) doing that most of the time, but we want it done all the time on every play — just like I want to call a great play every time, but that doesn’t always happen.
“I’m very confident we’re heading in the right direction. It doesn’t feel like it right now. That was one of the things we talked about really a little bit as a team this morning is we cannot lose vision of who we are and where we’re going. Sometimes when you don’t get the immediate results that you want, that can cloud the vision. But when you believe in what you’re doing and who you are, the vision stays clear. Right now for me, and I believe our team, the vision is very clear, and we’ll see. We’ll see as time goes on.”
