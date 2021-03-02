DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team did just enough in the second half to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51-41 on Tuesday.
Jason Craig had 18 points to lead the Hilltoppers, who were up 22-21 at halftime before outscoring the Buffaloes 29-20 in the second half. Jamal Taylor had 16 points and Caleb Kelly added 13 points.
Cale Steinbaugh had 28 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Justice Arthur added 10 points.
The Hilltoppers will face Milford on Friday, while the Buffaloes will host Hoopeston Area on Friday.
At Danville
Schlarman 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41
Geo-RF (41) — Sam Kelley 0 0-0 0, Travion Brown 0 0-1 0, Cale Steinbaugh 10 5-5 28, Cameron Ford 0 0-0 0, Zach Roach 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 0 0-0 0, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Mingee 1 0-0 3, Justice Arthur 3 0-1 10. Totals: 15 5-7 41.
Schlarman (51) — Gabe Huddleston 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Charles Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 7 2-3 18, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Josh Wright 2 0-4 4, Jamal Taylor 6 2-2 16, Caleb Kelly 3 7-8 13, Andy Craig 0 0-2 0, Caveon McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-19 51.
Geo-RF;13;8;9;11;—;41
Schlarman;12;10;10;19;—;51
3-point field goals — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6 (Steinbaugh 3, Arthur 2, Mingee); Schlarman Academy 4 (Jason Craig 2, Taylor 2). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18, Schlarman Academy 10. Fouled out — Ford, Arthur. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.