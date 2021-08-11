DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy football team has had a good run the last few years in 8-man football.
But the run will pause as a lack of numbers have caused the Hilltoppers to cancel the season.
“The decision was made (Tuesday) by administration,” Schlarman athletics director Jerry O’Neill said. “We knew after the season ended in May, they started having workouts and the attendance was small. They would have four or five players there, so we knew there was a problem down the road that hopefully could be rectified.
“In their first practice, we had eight kids and after that, we sat as a group with the coaching staff and administration and we needed 14 kids to really have a program put in place and we didn’t have that number.”
“We were having a hard time with the lack of numbers and it was just a decision to cancel the season because of safety concerns with the numbers for the season,” Schlarman football coach Spencer Tolson said.
The lack of numbers is based on the graduation of a senior class that was a major part of the Hilltoppers’ return to the gridiron a couple of years ago.
“The past two seasons, we had high junior and senior classes,” Tolson said. “From the spring season, we graduated six seniors and we just weren’t able to replenish that number off it.”
“We had nine incoming freshmen that showed an interest in football, but only one went out,” O’Neill said. “We only had one level, which is varsity, so I can see how some freshmen could be apprehensive.”
The Hilltoppers had 16 players on the field last season and the search is on for the next year to get back to that and hopefully more.
“We are going to keep what we have, but we have to have more kids come out for football next year,” Tolson said.
“Hopefully with the freshmen turning in to sophomores, we can build on that and that is our game plan for now,” O’Neill said. “We are not going to abandon it. We are going to do what we can to cultivate on what we have now.”
