DANVILLE — For high school football fans around the state of Illinois, Monday was a special day as teams could officially start practice for the 2022 season.
At Danville High, the start of the new season brings with it the possibility of new experiences as the Vikings look to get back into the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs.
“Last year, were were a really young group and we were just one win short,’’ said senior receiver/defensive back Matthew Thomas. “We have a lot of returning starters, so overall, we should be more mature and a better team.’’
Regardless of how many returning starters the Vikings have this season, coach Marcus Forrest says this is a new year.
“This first day we are trying to get everyone acclimated to how we are going to do stuff this season,’’ Forrest said. “We had a good turnout this summer and now, it’s getting everyone back out here for the season.
“Today was a good day of learning and figuring out what we are going to do.’’
Danville has 12 players that started at least one game a year ago returning from it’s squad that went 4-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12 Conference.
A couple of those returning starters missed the opening practice because of not having their sports physicals completed.
“We were missing a few guys because of physicals and a few more that needed to get registered,’’ Forrest said. “Those are things that we helped guide them with last year. We are leaving it up to them, so they are getting an accountability lesson real quick on what we need and expect.
“The one thing that I’m happy about is the fact that they understand that and have been communicating with me about getting it done. As I’ve told them, the quicker they get things handle, the quicker they can be out here helping us get better.’’
The first day of practice featured a lot of drill work for the Vikings.
“It’s just great seeing everyone out here, running around,’’ said junior linebacker Caleb Robinson, a two-year starter. “Today was all about getting back into the feel of everything after being away from it.’’
Thomas admitted “we were just kind of knocking the rust off a little bit.’’
The Vikings lost two players who started for them last year as quarterback/linebacker Micah McGuire moved to Florida and running back/linebacker Jamarion Clark moved to Texas.
“They were two kids that were instrumental in what we did last year,’’ Forrest said. “I still talk to them and both of them seem to be doing very well as their new schools.
“For us, it opens up an opportunity for someone to step up into those spots this season. As I just told the kids, Aug. 26 is coming quickly and we are going to play if you are here or not.’’
Danville opens the 2022 season at home on Friday, Aug. 26 against the Belleville West Maroons at 6 p.m.
