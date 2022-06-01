TILTON — Living up to successful expectations can be difficult.
A year ago, the Danville Post 210 Speakers went 17-5 in the abbreviated Legion Baseball season and they took third in the Illinois State Tournament.
For most teams that would have been a reason to celebrate, but that wasn’t the feeling going through the Speakers program.
“I think we did pretty good, but we didn’t make it as far as we wanted,’’ said Andy Onnen, who led Post 210 with a .486 batting average.
And how far did Post 210 want to advance?
The Great Lakes Regional Tournament just like the previous four teams had done with Danville winning state titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019, while finishing second in 2017.
“It stung,’’ admitted Isaiah Ruch, who is one of 11 returning players this season. “We wanted to end on a good note, but we just cooled off at the end of the season.
“I think we are coming back stronger than ever. We knw better what we are going up against this year.’’
That’s because last year’s team was brand new to senior level legion baseball as the 2020 legion season had been cancelled because COVID-19.
“We knew that we were going to be young last year,’’ Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd said. “The quicker they can pull it together this year, they can do some damage. There is a lot of experience and it’s just a really, really talented group.’’
Included in that experience are five players that played college baseball this spring. Ruch, Brody Sexton and Jacob Spear were part of the Danville Area Community College program, while Onnen and Brodi Winge played at Kankakee Community College.
“Our baseball IQs have definitely gone up,’’ Onnen said. “All five of us have taken a lot of reps over the year.’’
And of the six new players to senior team, five of them were part of the Junior Speakers program that won the Illinois State Championship last summer.
“We lost a few key older guys,’’ said Ruch, noting that Rance Bryant and Brody Howard were the only starters lost to graduation. “But, I think those roles will be filled with some of the younger guys that we have coming in from the junior program.’’
Shepherd, who said this was definitely going to be his final year, believes that this team will go as far as their leaders will take them.
“Every year that we have been really successful, it’s been because of kids leading the way,’’ he said. “Guys like Isaiah Ruch, Andy Onnen, Brodi Winge and Brody Sexton are going to set the tone for this team.’’
There is one noticeable change this season for Speakers.
“We have new colors,’’ Ruch said. “We are going with black and gray uniforms and hats for Shep’s last year.
“It’s a change of style and I like it.’’
So, why is Shepherd stepping down after this season?
“It’s because of me,’’ Ruch said. “He had to stick around to coach me.’’
While Shepherd admits he likes the idea of coaching Ruch in his final year, there are other factors involved.
“When I took this program over 11 years ago, (former general manager) Frank Atwood told me, ‘if you wait on a certain group to go through, there will be another group and another group’,” Shepherd said. “I have to admit that Frank was right. I don’t want to be here to just be here. I would also like to spend a summer with family.’’
Shepherd is also very confident that Steve Waller, the coach of the Post 210 Junior Speakers, is ready to take over the senior program.
“Steve is a very good coach and he has some new ideas for the program. I can’t wait to see what he can do,’’ said Shepherd.
The Post 210 Junior Speakers will begin the defense of their state title this weekend with the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton.
Post 210 opens against Rantoul at 10 a.m. on Friday, followed by another game at noon against Fortville, Ind.
