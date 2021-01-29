BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Charlton Warren said there was plenty appealing about the Indiana defensive coordinator job -- the talent returning, the scheme and the LEO culture set by IU football coach Tom Allen.
“I was really drawn to Indiana, like everyone else in the country, from the great spirit, the culture and the bond that these guys play with,” Warren said. “The things that they have been able to do has been amazing.”
Warren was introduced as IU’s new defensive coordinator Wednesday, looking to build off what departed defensive coordinator Kane Wommack accomplished last season. In 2020, IU ranked second in the nation in interceptions (17), while leading the Big Ten in takeaways (20) and sacks (25).
The Hoosiers project to return eight starters from last year’s defense, including All-Big Ten standouts Micah McFadden at linebacker and Tiawan Mullen at cornerback.
“I’m excited to come in with a great nucleus and see what we can fix, what we can improve on and what new wrinkles we can add to make us even better,” Warren said.
Warren said he’s comfortable running IU’s 4-2-5 scheme, a prerequisite for the job. Last season, while working as defensive backs coach under Kirby Smart at Georgia, Warren said the Bulldogs showed some 4-2-5 looks throughout the season.
“Every place I have been has based the defense on a five-DB look, whether that is a 4-2-5 or nickel,” Warren said. “Conceptually, it is a lot of the same concepts, the same families of pressures. A lot of that stuff is the same ask. It is just a tweak here, an adjustment here or a fundamental there.”
It’s the first defensive coordinator job for Warren since he held the position at Air Force, his alma mater, from 2008-13. As a defensive back at Air Force, Warren earned the team’s “Mr. Intensity” award for his work in the weight room. He said he’s maintained that high-energy mindset as a coach.
“The one thing that I have always done is coach with energy and passion because of my love of the game and my love for seeing young men grow,” Warren said. “That is very exciting. I will probably not be too quiet. You will probably be able to hear me from a couple fields over, not in a bad way. I am just very passionate about the game. I am very passionate about helping kids make plays.”
Warren also describes himself as super competitive.
“Do not play me in checkers because I want to win,” Warren said.
IU coach Tom Allen said Warren received a strong endorsement from Gene Chizik, whom Warren worked under at North Carolina. With Chizik as defensive coordinator and Warren as defensive backs coach at UNC in 2016, the Tar Heels led the ACC in interceptions, takeaways and passes defended. Allen said Warren’s defensive backs background made him appealing for the job, noting Wommack began his coaching career as a safeties coach before moving to linebackers and then coaching IU’s defense.
“Years ago I was challenged with this thought, that as the game was transforming to a passing game, within the last eight to 10 years, I think that has become more of the focus to make sure that is where you are at your strength, at the best,” Allen said. “My dad always taught me when I was a young coach that your DBs coach and your O-line coach are your two most important coaches. That is where you are going to get beat the quickest on either side of the football.”
Allen said Warren also will bring “an SEC set” of eyes, based on his background from working from 2017-20 at Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. In accepting a two-year deal worth a reported $1.45 million, Warren is IU’s first coordinator hire from outside the program since Kalen DeBoer was named offensive coordinator in 2019. Wommack was promoted as linebackers coach to defensive coordinator in 2019, while Nick Sheridan was promoted from tight ends coach to replace DeBoer last year when DeBoer left to become head coach at Fresno State.
“I love the idea of having a new set of eyes,” Allen said, noting Warren’s background working under Smart, who worked under Alabama coach Nick Saban. “He’s from that really, really good group of defensive coaches, the Coach Saban system that he’s been trained in and worked in the last two years.”
Warren also is known as an adept recruiter. An Atlanta native, Warren’s primary recruiting ties are in Georgia, though he said his contacts are throughout the country and he could “recruit a guy from Alaska” if needed. Warren said his recruiting philosophy centers on being genuine and being persistent.
“We are not going to get them all, but if you do not try, you will not get any of them,” Warren said. “We will try. We will get in the ring. We will throw our punches, and we are going to try to get the best young men for Indiana University to help us develop our team culture and help us win games in the future.”
