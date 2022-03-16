DANVILLE — The Hawks overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to beat the Thunderwolves 86-79 in an opening round contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Henry Ford, which improves to 26-7, had all five of its starters in double figures along with a sixth coming off the bench.
Mak Manciel had a game-high 21 for the Hawks, followed by Carrington McCaskill (15), Gary Solomon (12), Kalil Whitehead (12), Brandon Michrina 912) and Daniel Autrey (10).
Niagara County, which falls to 26-8, was led in scoring by Allen Fordham with 18. Also reaching double figures for the Thunderwolves were Lamar Lovelace (17), LaMarcus Merchant Jr. (16) and Jamond Jones (11).
