Henry Ford Community College
Location — Dearborn, Mich.
Nickname — Hawks
Record — 25-7
Seeded — No. 7
First-round opponent — Niagara County, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday
Tournament history — third appearance, 1-4 tournament record.
Coach — Chris Shepard
Roster — G Sergio Stephen, 5-11, sophomore. G Mak Manciel, 6-4, freshman. G Gary Solomon, 6-5, sophomore. G Curtis Jackson, 6-0, freshman. G Keyshawn Devlin, 5-9, freshman. F Carrington McCaskill, 6-8, sophomore. F Riccardo Covin, 6-8, freshman. F Kalil Whitehead, 6-6, sophomore. G Tyler Mack, 6-5, freshman. G Daniel Aubrey, 6-3, sophomore. G Andrew Learny, 6-1, freshman. G Brandon Michrina, 6-4, sophomore.
Scoring leaders — Mak Manciel 15.0, Gary Solomon 14.5, Carrington McCaskill 14.0, Kalil Whitehead 12.4, Brandon Michrina 10.6
Rebounding leaders — Gary Solomon 6.6, Carrington McCaskill 6.4, Daniel Autrey 5.9, Kalil Whitehead 4.8, Mak Manciel 4.4
Assist leaders — Gary Solomon 6.5, Curtis Jackson 6.0, Mak Manciel 3.6
