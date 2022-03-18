DANVILLE — Henry Ford College used a balanced attack to beat Cecil College 86-78 in a consolation bracket contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Hawks (27-8) advance into the fifth-place game with the win over the Seahawks (27-4).
Henry Ford had six players score nine or more points, with five of them reaching double figures. Leading the Hawks was Kalil Whitehead with 16, followed by Mak Manciel with 15, Brandon Michrina and Tyler Mack each scored 13 and Carrington McCaskill finished with 12.
Darell Johnson and Hassan Corbin shared team-high honors for Cecil with 12 each, while Dominick Carrington had 10 in the losing effort.
