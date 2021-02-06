LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Seeger's Nathaniel Hennessey went through the rest on Saturday to win the 120-pound title in an IHSAA regional at Logansport High School.
Hennessey pinned Preston Jones of Logansport in 2 minutes, 53 seconds and West Central's Hayden Fritz in 4:57 before winning the title with an 8-4 win over Tristian Vaughn of West Lafayette Harrison.
Cade Walker of Seeger was able to take third in 285 with a pin over Matt Barry of North Newton in 4:12 in the third-place match.
Hennessey and Walker will now wrestle in next week's semi-state at East Chicago Central High School.
In a regional in Frankfort, Ind., Fountain Central's Waylon Frazee took fourth at 120 and Covington's Nate Sly was fourth at 285. Those wrestlers will go to next week's semi-state in New Castle, Ind.
