EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Seeger's Nathaniel Hennessey fought to get third at 120 pounds at an IHSAA Semi-State on Saturday, qualifying for next week's state tournament.
Hennessey pinned Lake Central's Chase Kasprzak in 3 minutes, 52 seconds and beat Dylan Tom of Wawasee 4-3 before losing to eventual champion Sergio Lemley of Chesterton by pin at 1:08. Hennessey would settle for third after Tristian Vaughn of West Lafayette Harrison withdrew because of injury.
Teammate Cade Walker lost in the 285 bracket's first round to Wheeler's Jonathan Mollencupp in an 8-0 majority decision.
At New Castle, Covington's Nate Sly lost to eventual second-place finisher Antone Alexander of Franklin Central by pin in 17 seconds in the first round.
Fountain Central's Waylon Frazee lost in the first round of the 120 bracket to Warren Central's Carleton Perry by a 16-3 majority decision.
The state finals will start on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
