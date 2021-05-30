INDIANAPOLIS – In a popular win, “Spiderman” finally got his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory and as expected scaled the front straight fence Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Helio Castroneves made the crucial pass of Alex Palou with two laps to go entering Turn 1, and then held on to win by .4928 of a second with Simon Pagenaud driving from the 26th position to finish third.
Palou and Castroneves swapped the lead three times in the last six laps and seven times over the 200 laps.
Castroneves, 46, was driving for Meyer-Shank Racing and ended 12 years of frustration in seeking the fourth victory.
It was the first Indy 500 win for the team and the first IndyCar victory for Castroneves since 2017 at Iowa Speedway.
His wins in 2001, 2002 and 2009 came with Team Penske.
After climbing out of his race-winning car, Castroneves ran down the front straight to a thunderous roar from the fans.
His four wins ties Castroneves with A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser Sr. for the most in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
The team owners hinted at a run for a fifth ring for Castroneves in 2022.
“I love Indianapolis,” Castroneves said. “The fans, you give me energy. We had an incredible car. It’s not the end. It’s a beginning. I’m still kicking.”
He said the team was calm for the entire month of May preparing for the race.
“I knew the car was good,” Castroneves said. “I knew I was going to get a fight, but I just put my elbows out. I wanted the opportunity to fight for the win, and we did.”
The team executed the right strategy for the win, he said.
“I wanted to be there at the end,” Castroneves said. “I’ve lost so many races in second place and decided today would not be that day. I knew my strong corners were in 2 and 4, I waited for my opportunity.”
Palou said he had the car to win.
“It was incredible,” he said. “We had the fastest car today. I was hoping he wouldn’t go to the outside.
“We couldn’t have done anything differently. Traffic made it difficult, but that’s part of racing. I learned a lot from this experience.”
Palou leads Scott Dixon by 36 points for the IndyCar championship.
Pagenaud thought he had the best car in the closing stages of the race but ran out of laps at the finish.
The 2019 winner was hoping to be in the top 10 at the halfway mark.
“What cost us was the first caution,” Pagenaud said. “We had to make an emergency pit stop. We made adjustments to the car, and it was pedal to the metal. Coming from the back of the pack gave me an advantage in traffic.
“This is the one race you want to win, and we came up short. I drove my heart out today.”
With only two caution flags Sunday, it was the fastest Indianapolis 500 in the 105-year history of the race with an average speed of 190.69 mph.
Pato O’Ward and Ed Carpenter rounded out the top five.
Although most of the race was a focus on the young guns -- Palou, O’Ward, Rinus VeeKay, Daly and Colton Herta -- it was the cagey veteran who ran with the leaders and used patience and the right strategy to get the record-tying victory.
The early complexion of the race changed dramatically on Lap 32. With the leaders nearing the edge of their fuel window, Stefan Wilson crashed on pit road.
Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi had to make emergency stops for fuel. Both drivers had problems restarting and lost a lap to the leaders.
Dixon was never a factor, despite getting back on the lead lap, and finished 17th. Rossi came home 29th, two laps down.
Noblesville native Conor Daly led his first laps at IMS, and with 40 lead the most laps during the day.
Graham Rahal, who pitted from the lead, crashed on his out lap on Lap 119 when he lost the left wheel in the acceleration lane.
The loose wheel bounced off of Daly’s car, which caused understeer from damage on the front wing.
Daly was never able to get back to his race-leading form and finished 13th.
There were five different mishaps on pit road, with Wilson crashing on entry, Will Power and Simona De Silvestro both spinning, Rahal’s crew not securing the left rear tire and Ryan Hunter-Reay almost missing his pit stall.
Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin was the highest finishing rookie in the race with his 20th-place showing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.