WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Winning on the road separates good teams from great teams.
It also typically decides the champion of the Big Ten Conference and this year figures to be no different.
That’s why tonight’s battle between the 13th-rated Illinois Fighting Illini and the third-rated Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., figures to go along way toward crowning a champion in the Big Ten.
“It’s a big game. Two really good teams,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We all know where we are at, but we both have a lot of basketball to be played.’’
While both teams will still have seven games remaining, tonight’s game will either give Illinois (10-2 in the Big Ten) a two-game lead over Purdue (9-3 in the league) or the Boilermakers will have the tiebreaker advantage with two wins over the Illini.
Purdue won the previous meeting, beating Illinois 94-88 in double overtime on Jan. 17 at the State Farm Center as Illini All-American center Kofi Cockburn was limited because of foul trouble.
“We don’t want to play without Kofi like we did in the first game,’’ said Underwood.
And while playing on the road figures to be a challenge, it’s something that Illinois has done well recently. After Saturday’s 74-57 triumph over Indiana at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Illini have won eight of their last nine conference road games and 13 of their last 15.
Why has Illinois been so good in Big Ten road games?
“It’s our saying everyday guys. We try to stress them in practice. We want our practices to be harder than the games,’’ Underwood said. “I try to make them uncomfortable. I try to challenge them in different ways. If they can’t handle me, they are sure not going to handle a hostile crowd or an opponent that is really talented and executing.
“There are no short cuts to success. You have to demand a little more than they think they can do … You got to get them to a point where they believe what they can do and how they do it.’’
Underwood admits the struggles his team had in his first two years, the Illini were 2-16 away from the State Farm Center, played a role in their recent success.
“When you are losing those games, it’s not good enough,’’ he said. “No one wants to hear about losing and no one wants to tolerate it. It’s part of the growth. You have to have some of those experiences — it just doesn’t happen.
“We went through all of those speed bumps. And now we have good players with that experience.’’
But tonight, Illinois is facing a Purdue team that also has really good players with a lot of experience. The Boilermakers (20-3 overall) have won 12 out of 13 at Mackey Arena this season with their lone loss being a 74-69 setback against the Wisconsin Badgers on Jan. 3.
“Purdue is extremely efficient on the offensive end. They have a lot of weapons,’’ said Underwood.
The leading scorer for Purdue is 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Jaden Ivey at 17.3 points per game, but the Boilermakers also have a pair of centers in Zack Edey (14.9) and Trevion Williams (12.4) that are also a handful for any team.
“They do a lot of things very, very well on the offensive end. They are going to score points,’’ said Underwood as the Boilermakers are averaging 84.5 points per game. “We need to make those as difficult as we can and understand that they are going to hit shots and not get discouraged. We need to keep our poise and patience.’’
In the first meeting, Purdue senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was part of his team’s success as he had a team-high 22 points but just as important was Ivey drawing 10 fouls and attempting 15 free throws.
“It’s hard to keep them off the line,’’ Underwood admitted. “I thought there were some calls that we didn’t get in the first game, but they were the aggressor. The key is not to commit senseless fouls.’’
That is especially true for Cockburn, who played just 22 minutes and scored just 10 points. The 7-foot center also suffered a concussion during the game, that cost him the next two games for Illinois.
In the first matchup, the Illini got a surprising 20 points from sophomore guard Andre Curbelo.
“I played him a lot and he was exhausted,’’ said Underwood, noting that it was Curbelo’s first action in nearly six weeks. “He got through it because he is ultra-competitive. He wants to win, that motivates him.’’
Tonight’s game was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but the Big Ten Conference moved it up two days so that Purdue’s game with Michigan, originally scheduled for Jan. 11, could be played on Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The game can be seen on ESPN and it can be heard locally on the Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.