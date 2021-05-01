COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Heartland Community College 18
Danville Area Community College 4
Heartland; 251; 37; —; 18; 17; 1
Danville Area; 012; 10; —; 4; 6; 2
WP — Reeve Dutton. LP — Kody McCarley. Two or more hits — Heartland: Ryan Maher 3, Sam Holnar 3, Bryce Hayman 2, Riley Rundquist 2, Nick Fields 2, Tyler Thierry 2, Trent Hoogerwerf 2. 2B — Heartland: Hayman, Rundquist, Fields, Holnar, Thierry, Hoogerwerf. 3B — DACC: Luke Barnes. HR — Heartland: Maher 2, Holnar, Tyler Brandenberg. RBIs — Heartland: Holnar 5, Brandenberg 4, Maher 3, Hayman, Rundquist, Fields, Braden Zenor. DACC: Kyle Bartman 2, Jake Andriole.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 6
Heartland Community College 3
Heartland; 000; 000; 3; —; 3; 9; 0
Danville Area; 401;100; x; —; 6; 9; 0
WP — CJ Backer. LP — Jack Gilmore. Two or more hits — Ryan Maher 3, Jeremy Figueroa 2, Tyler Brandenberg 2, Matt Murphy 2. DACC: Jake Andriole 3. 2B — Heartland: Maher. DACC: Kyle Bartman, Dawson Johns. 3B — DACC: Andriole 2. HR — DACC: Andriole, Luke Barnes. RBIs — Heartland: Maher 2, Murphy. DACC: Andriole 2, Barnes 2, Johns 1.
Records — Heartland Community College 26-16 overall, 17-9 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 19-13 overall, 13-9 in the M-WAC.
