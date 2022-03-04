CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Fahey, a Hall of Fame coach who won five national championships at the Division III level, is retiring from coaching after five seasons at Illinois.
Fahey’s announcement Friday came a day after the Illini finished a 7-20 season with a loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten women’s tournament.
“Her competitive fire is matched only by the standard of excellence she has set for herself and those around her – a combination that has produced one of the most decorated coaching careers in the history of college basketball,” athletic director Josh Whitman said. “Although we were not able to win as many games at Illinois as any of us had hoped, I will always be grateful to Nancy for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program needed stability and integrity.”
Fahey replaced Matt Bollant, who was fired after one winning season in five years and was sued for allegedly racially abusing players. Bollant denied wrongdoing;. A university report said the claims were unfounded but paid a $375,000 settlement to be divided among the players.
Fahey had her greatest success coaching at Washington University in St. Louis and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Washington coached there for 31 seasons and reached the NCAA Division III tournament 29 times, including 10 runs to the Final Four. She won four straight national titles from 1998-2001 and another in 2010.
Over 36 years, Fahey’s teams posted 779 victories, ranking among the top 20 all-time in the NCAA record books, seventh among current NCAA Division I head coaches and ninth among all active NCAA head coaches.
After amassing a record of 737-133 at Washington, she was hired at Illinois in 2017 but never posted a winning season in Champaign. The Illini were 42-99 overall and 7-77 in Big Ten regular-season games, including 1-13 this season.
Her final two seasons with the Illini were marred by several pauses caused by COVID-19.
“I want to thank all the coaches and staff members I’ve worked with for the past 40 years, from Johnsburg High School and Washington University to the University of Illinois,” Fahey said. “A special thanks to all my players who will always have a special place in my heart. I wish Illinois women’s basketball the very best in the future. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life.”
Nebraska 92, Illinois 74
INDIANAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley made nine of Nebraska’s tournament-record 15 3-pointers in scoring a career-high-tying 32 points, and the sixth-seeded Cornhuskers rolled past 14th-seeded Illinois 92-74 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament Thursday night.
Nebraska (23-7) takes on third-seeded and 10th-ranked Michigan in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Shelley was 9 of 13 from the arc, one make shy of her career best but matching the tournament record. Alexis Markowski, the Big Ten freshman of the year, made a trio of 3s and finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Isabelle Bourne added 15 points and Sam Haiby 10.
Nebraska won its fourth straight game and sixth of its last seven.
Adalia McKenzie scored 18 points and Aaliyah Nye and Jayla Oden had 14 each for the Fighting Illini (7-20), which reached the second round after beating 11th-seeded Wisconsin on Wednesday, becoming the first 14-seed to advance since 2015. But they simply couldn’t keep pace with Nebraska, which won a Feb. 12 matchup 82-63. Nebraska has won eight straight in the series.
After a few early ties, Nebraska took the lead for good on a Bourne 3-pointer three minutes into the game and led 26-17 after the first quarter, 44-29 at halftime and 68-52 after three periods. The lead reached 25 midway through the final quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.