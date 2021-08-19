GEORGETOWN — Dwayne Grider has had many successes as a student-athlete and assistant coach at Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
But he had one more thing to succeed in and in July, he got it as he became head football coach at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, succeeding Stan Weinke — who only coached for the spring 2021 season.
“It’s been a bucket list thing of mine,” Grider said. “I had been an assistant and I just couldn’t see turning the job down and then shutting the program down. I don’t know anything about the other coaches, but that is in the past and we are going to move forward.”
A graduate of the school in 1980, Grider was an honorable mention All-State selection at tight end and was all-county and all-conference in football and basketball, coached junior league football and was named Coach of the Year after leading eighth-grade basketball team at Mary Miller Junior High School to the state final.
Grider is actually the third coach for the Buffaloes in the last two years after Josh Cavanaugh left after the 2019 season and Weinke.
“When they called me, I was in Oregon working with my Uncle and Georgetown-Ridge Farm was on my phone, I had to wait seven days before I can go home and start up things.”
“It was difficult for the beginning learners because you have to adjust to different coaching styles from there different coaches,” senior lineman Layten Starns said. “Cavanaugh was straight-forward and had a different offense and defense than others had, Weinke was a very good coach and knew what he was doing, but he barely had the people to go through the motions he had planned for us.
“Our new coach is trying to make it as simple as possible so our beginners can learn what to do on the field. We have a bunch of new people come in with kids coming in from junior league ball and things will be different for them in high school.”
Along with getting to know players from Georgetown-Ridge Farm, he also had to get to know five players from Chrisman, who were added on to the team this year.
“They have all been working hard all summer and have been very dedicated,” Grider said. “The difficult thing is that the school times run different, so we are going to have to wait for the Chrisman boys to come in. Then we are going to have to work with our guys until they come in. That is something the principals and athletics director have been working with Chrisman to get them up here on time. It’s been a joint effort and I couldn’t ask for any more dedication from them.”
Starns is the top returning lineman with quarterback Cohen Cavanaugh, running back Gavin Castonguay and fullback Masyn Robinson.
With leaders like that, Grider said that most of the decisions with the team will be with themselves.
“What we told the team is that the team is theirs,” Grider said. “It’s their football team and we are going to guide them and give them things to work on, but I am hoping in the middle of the season that both the offense and defense will work out. We have let them determine where they want to line up and determine where they want to fit in and we tell them it is their job to lose.”
Grider said that even with the small time frame, the players have come out and have worked hard to get ready for the season.
“I am very proud of these men. I respect them for playing football and not knowing anything about the future,” Grider saod. “They have some big challenges ahead and they are looking forward to the, In the earl part of the season, we might get knocked around, but before the season is over, I don’t think anyone will want to face us.”
“I am proud of these boys for coming out. We usually don’t have that many enthusiastic guys come out, but they are working hard and they love to be out here,” Starns said. “Going back to last year, we were very rocky in our first game against Oakwood. For the second game against Salt Fork, we put up more of a fight and as we go through our season, I fully expect us to get together on offense and defense and know what to do at the exact moments. It will happen in time.”
The Buffaloes start the season at home on Aug. 28 against Watseka and Grider said the team will celebrate to little victories for that game and the road ahead.
“We are going to celebrate our first first down and our first touchdown like we won the Super Bowl,” Grider said. “We are going at people one game at a time. After Watseka, I don’t know who is next, we are going to focus on one team at a time and go from there.”
Grider said that the team should be more ready for anything for the rest of the season, including the season -ending Coal Bucket game.
“We are going to focus on the middle of the season and the end of the season. The Coal Bucket is a major game for us and them and it goes back a long time,” Grider said. “That is in the back of their minds, but we are worried about Watseka and when Westville’s name shows up, we are going to put all of our focus on them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.