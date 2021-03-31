DANVILLE — Bigger is better.

At least that seems to be the case for the inaugural class for the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame that was announced on Wednesday by officials associated with the David S. Palmer Arena.

In the first group of inductees, there are 31 athletes — 25 male and six female — 14 coaches, nine legends and 15 teams.

"This was Joe Dunagan's idea,'' said John Spezia, the president of the David S. Palmer Arena's board of directors. "There is so much history in this area, that we thought a hall of fame was an excellent idea.''

Dunagan, who is the general manager at the Palmer Arena, acknowledged putting together this first class was a lengthy, but worthy endeavor.

"I always thought that Danville, Vermillion County and the surrounding area has had some great teams, great people, great athletes and coaches,'' said Dunagan, a native of Danville. "I thought this was an opportunity to bring the community together.

"The whole process has been incredible. The names on this list — once you dive into it and see what these people have done and accomplish, it's incredible.''

Among the athletes in the inaugural class, it includes former NFL quarterback Edmund 'Zeke' Bratkoski from Schlarman, major league baseball catcher Darrin Fletcher from Oakwood, former Danville High all-state track athlete Tiffany Johnson, two former Miss Indiana Basketball players in Stephanie White from Seeger and Brittany Rayburn from Attica.

On the list of coaches there is Paul Shebby, who coached football at both Schlarman and Danville, Thad Matta, who was most recently the head coach at Ohio State, Mike Small, the current golf coach at Illinois and Terry Hill, a national championship coach at Danville Area Community College.

Included in the list of legends there is former Commercial-News sports editor Fowler Connell and Max Shaffer of WDAN representing the media along with Virgil Sweet of Covington and Ned Whitesell of Danville.

Three national championship teams from DACC (1991 men's basketball, 1993 women's cross country and 1994 men's cross country) along with state championship teams from Attica, Chrisman, Danville, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Schlarman, Seeger, Turkey Run and the 1923 Westville football team, that went 10-0 without allowing a point will be honored in the first hall of fame class.

Spezia and Jim Sheppard, two of the organizers of the hall of fame, will also be in the inaugural class. Spezia as a hall of fame coach at DACC and Sheppard from his time as the voice of the University of Illinois.

Originally, a banquet was scheduled for this summer but with the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, it will be delayed until 2022.

2021 Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame

ATHLETES

Edmund 'Zeke' Bratkowski, Schlarman

Richard Byrd, Milford

Mike Christian, Schlarman

Candace Dark, Fountain Central

Greg Davis, Schlarman

Tony 'Bones' Davis, Schlarman

Wilbur 'Sonny' Dickson, Danville

Darrin Fletcher, Oakwood

Mike Hatfield, Hoopeston-East Lynn

Tiffany Johnson, Danville

Steve Jones, Danville Area Community College

Anthony Jones, Danville

Richard 'Sleppy' Klein, Schlarman

Joe Krakoski, Westville

Lia Biehl Lukkarenin, Oakwood

Greg Matta, Hoopeston-East Lynn

Kristin McBride, Hoopeston Area

Bill 'Fig' Newton, Rockville

Kyle O'Brien, Danville Area Community College

Brittany Rayburn, Attica

Ron Rigoni, Danville

Tom Smerdel, Danville

Josh 'Smitty' Smith, Attica

Gabe Spezia, Westville

Willie Stinson, Schlarman

Rich Stoll, Attica

Melvin 'Cotton' Whitlock, Danville

Stephanie White, Seeger

Sean Wilkus, Westville

Bryan Williams, Schlarman

COACHES

Roger Beals, Chrisman

Greg Colby, Schlarman

Randy Feller, Hoopeston

Gene Gourley, Danville

Terry Hill, Danville Area Community College

Greg Kirby, Danville

Dave Markwell, Oakwood

Thad Matta, Hoopeston-East Lynn

Clayton Miller, Westville

Paul Shebby, Danville/Schlarman

Mike Small, Danville

John Spezia, Danville Area Community College

Joe Springer, Danville Area Community College

Ray Wittmann, Oakwood

LEGENDS

Glen 'Braz' Brasel, Hoopeston

Fowler Connell, Commercial-News/WDAN

Jim Hellwig, Fountain Central

Gene Lash, Danville

Jim Richards, Hoopeston

Max Shaffer, WDAN

Jim Sheppard, University of Illinois

Virgil Sweet, Covington

Ned Whitesell, Danville

TEAMS

Attica 2001 Boys Basketball (IHSAA Class A State Champions)

Chrisman 1989 Boys Cross Country (IHSA Class A State Champions)

Chrisman 1989 Girls Cross Country (IHSA Class A State Champions)

Danville Area Community College 1991 Men's Basketball (NJCAA Division II National Champions)

Danville Area Community College 1993 Women's Cross Country (NJCAA Division II National Champions)

Danville Area Community College 1994 Men's Cross Country (NJCAA Division II National Champions)

Danville High 1925 Boys Track & Field (IHSA State Champions)

Danville High 1946 Boys Tennis (IHSA State Champions)

Danville High 1982 Boys Golf (IHSA Class AA State Champions)

Fountain Central 1983 Football (IHSA Class A State Champions)

North Vermillion 2002 Girls Basketball (IHSA Class A State Champions)

Schlarman 1980 Football (IHSA Class 2A State Champions)

Seeger 2004 Football (IHSAA Class A State Champions)

Westville 1923 Football (undefeated and unscored upon)

