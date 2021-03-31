DANVILLE — Bigger is better.
At least that seems to be the case for the inaugural class for the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame that was announced on Wednesday by officials associated with the David S. Palmer Arena.
In the first group of inductees, there are 31 athletes — 25 male and six female — 14 coaches, nine legends and 15 teams.
"This was Joe Dunagan's idea,'' said John Spezia, the president of the David S. Palmer Arena's board of directors. "There is so much history in this area, that we thought a hall of fame was an excellent idea.''
Dunagan, who is the general manager at the Palmer Arena, acknowledged putting together this first class was a lengthy, but worthy endeavor.
"I always thought that Danville, Vermillion County and the surrounding area has had some great teams, great people, great athletes and coaches,'' said Dunagan, a native of Danville. "I thought this was an opportunity to bring the community together.
"The whole process has been incredible. The names on this list — once you dive into it and see what these people have done and accomplish, it's incredible.''
Among the athletes in the inaugural class, it includes former NFL quarterback Edmund 'Zeke' Bratkoski from Schlarman, major league baseball catcher Darrin Fletcher from Oakwood, former Danville High all-state track athlete Tiffany Johnson, two former Miss Indiana Basketball players in Stephanie White from Seeger and Brittany Rayburn from Attica.
On the list of coaches there is Paul Shebby, who coached football at both Schlarman and Danville, Thad Matta, who was most recently the head coach at Ohio State, Mike Small, the current golf coach at Illinois and Terry Hill, a national championship coach at Danville Area Community College.
Included in the list of legends there is former Commercial-News sports editor Fowler Connell and Max Shaffer of WDAN representing the media along with Virgil Sweet of Covington and Ned Whitesell of Danville.
Three national championship teams from DACC (1991 men's basketball, 1993 women's cross country and 1994 men's cross country) along with state championship teams from Attica, Chrisman, Danville, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Schlarman, Seeger, Turkey Run and the 1923 Westville football team, that went 10-0 without allowing a point will be honored in the first hall of fame class.
Spezia and Jim Sheppard, two of the organizers of the hall of fame, will also be in the inaugural class. Spezia as a hall of fame coach at DACC and Sheppard from his time as the voice of the University of Illinois.
Originally, a banquet was scheduled for this summer but with the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, it will be delayed until 2022.
2021 Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame
ATHLETES
Edmund 'Zeke' Bratkowski, Schlarman
Richard Byrd, Milford
Mike Christian, Schlarman
Candace Dark, Fountain Central
Greg Davis, Schlarman
Tony 'Bones' Davis, Schlarman
Wilbur 'Sonny' Dickson, Danville
Darrin Fletcher, Oakwood
Mike Hatfield, Hoopeston-East Lynn
Tiffany Johnson, Danville
Steve Jones, Danville Area Community College
Anthony Jones, Danville
Richard 'Sleppy' Klein, Schlarman
Joe Krakoski, Westville
Lia Biehl Lukkarenin, Oakwood
Greg Matta, Hoopeston-East Lynn
Kristin McBride, Hoopeston Area
Bill 'Fig' Newton, Rockville
Kyle O'Brien, Danville Area Community College
Brittany Rayburn, Attica
Ron Rigoni, Danville
Tom Smerdel, Danville
Josh 'Smitty' Smith, Attica
Gabe Spezia, Westville
Willie Stinson, Schlarman
Rich Stoll, Attica
Melvin 'Cotton' Whitlock, Danville
Stephanie White, Seeger
Sean Wilkus, Westville
Bryan Williams, Schlarman
COACHES
Roger Beals, Chrisman
Greg Colby, Schlarman
Randy Feller, Hoopeston
Gene Gourley, Danville
Terry Hill, Danville Area Community College
Greg Kirby, Danville
Dave Markwell, Oakwood
Thad Matta, Hoopeston-East Lynn
Clayton Miller, Westville
Paul Shebby, Danville/Schlarman
Mike Small, Danville
John Spezia, Danville Area Community College
Joe Springer, Danville Area Community College
Ray Wittmann, Oakwood
LEGENDS
Glen 'Braz' Brasel, Hoopeston
Fowler Connell, Commercial-News/WDAN
Jim Hellwig, Fountain Central
Gene Lash, Danville
Jim Richards, Hoopeston
Max Shaffer, WDAN
Jim Sheppard, University of Illinois
Virgil Sweet, Covington
Ned Whitesell, Danville
TEAMS
Attica 2001 Boys Basketball (IHSAA Class A State Champions)
Chrisman 1989 Boys Cross Country (IHSA Class A State Champions)
Chrisman 1989 Girls Cross Country (IHSA Class A State Champions)
Danville Area Community College 1991 Men's Basketball (NJCAA Division II National Champions)
Danville Area Community College 1993 Women's Cross Country (NJCAA Division II National Champions)
Danville Area Community College 1994 Men's Cross Country (NJCAA Division II National Champions)
Danville High 1925 Boys Track & Field (IHSA State Champions)
Danville High 1946 Boys Tennis (IHSA State Champions)
Danville High 1982 Boys Golf (IHSA Class AA State Champions)
Fountain Central 1983 Football (IHSA Class A State Champions)
North Vermillion 2002 Girls Basketball (IHSA Class A State Champions)
Schlarman 1980 Football (IHSA Class 2A State Champions)
Seeger 2004 Football (IHSAA Class A State Champions)
Westville 1923 Football (undefeated and unscored upon)
