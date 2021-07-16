The 2020 season got off to a promising start for Wisconsin, as freshman quarterback Graham Mertz passed for five TDs in a 45-7 rout of Illinois.
But following the win, COVID-19 issues ravaged the Badger program. After trouncing Michigan 49-11, Wisconsin lost its next three games, falling out of contention for the Big Ten West division title.
Wisconsin did close the season with a win over rival Minnesota and a win over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to finish 4-3. But the Badgers have higher expectations for 2021.
Offensively, Wisconsin brings back seven starters, led by Mertz, All-Big Ten tight end Jake Ferguson (30 catches, 305 yards, four TDs) and running back Jalen Berger (301 yards, 5 yards per carry, two TDs). Mertz passed for 1,238 yards and nine TDs but will need to cut down on his five interceptions to take the next step as a Big Ten quarterback.
The defense brings back eight starters and coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was courted by the Green Bay Packers to take over as defensive coordinator but instead opted to stay in Madison. The strength of the defense is at linebacker with the return of Jack Sanborn inside and Noah Burks on the edge in a 3-4 alignment.
Here’s an early look at Wisconsin heading into the 2021 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Quarterback Jack Coan, who sat out the 2020 season with a foot injury, transferred to Notre Dame. Safety Eric Burrell, who recorded 125 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two sacks in 48 games, declared for the NFL Draft. Defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk, who had 7.5 career sacks and nine passes defended, also declared for the NFL Draft, where he was taken in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Chez Mellusi, a running back transfer from Clemson, will compete for carries in the offense. Isaac Townsend, a defensive end transfer from Oregon, has pass rush potential at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. Incoming freshman linebacker Jake Ratzlaff, a four-star recruit from Rosemount, Minnesota, could also contribute right away on defense. Nolan Rucci, an incoming freshman five-star recruit from Lutz, Pennsylvania, will compete for the starting job at left tackle.
PROSPECTS FOR 2021
Wisconsin should find itself back in the hunt for the Big Ten West division title. A more consistent running game needs to develop, and Mertz must improve his decision-making in the pocket, but with head coach Paul Chryst back calling the plays, expect the strong-armed sophomore to take a step forward. The defense has always been solid under Leonhard. Don’t expect that to change any time soon.
