CATLIN — Salt Fork senior Gracie Jessup officially signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Illinois State University in Normal where Jessup plans to run track for the Redbirds.
So, why Illinois State?
"I didn't think I was going to go there, but when I went over for their junior day last year, I just fell in love with the program and the facilities,'' Jessup admitted. "It's a Division-I program, and I thought they really took the time to get to know me, more like a small-school.''
Jessup plans to study biological sciences with a plan to become a physician's assistant upon graduation and after that, she wants to pursue a career as a dermatologist assistant.
"I've always been drawn to helping people and their skin,'' she said, noting that one of her favorite television shows is Dr. Pimple Popper on The Learning Channel.
