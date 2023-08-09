LIBERTYVILLE — Danville native and University of Illinois head coach Mike Small added another accomplishment to his career on Tuesday.
Small won the 2023 Illinois Senior PGA Professional Championship by six strokes on Tuesday at the Merit Club with a score of 10-under-par 134.
“The course was in great shape. The greens were rolling great. It’s a really good atmosphere out here at Merit Club. It’s a place that makes you want to play golf and you always enjoy playing here,” said Small. “I played pretty well. Yesterday I was kind of up and down, but today after my first tee shot, I hit it really well the rest of the day. So, it was a solid round, I’m happy with it. It’s always fun to get a victory too.”
Small shot a 2-under-par 70 on the first day of the tournament on Monday, including a double bogey on the 14th hole that dropped him out of the lead for a while, but he fought back with a birdie on the 18th hole to get a one-stroke lead into Tuesday’s final round.
On Tuesday, he started with two straight birdies on holes three and four and was bogey-free on the front line, but he was still leading by a small margin.
But that started to change on the eighth hole, when Small was able to get an eagle on the 525-yar hole for a two-stroke lead.
Small parred the 10th and 11th holes and was looking for another eagle on 12 before the rains hit the Merit Club and play was delayed for two hours.
Coming back from the delay, Small had a birdie to get a three-shot lead and would have three straight birdies on holes 16 through 18 to clinch his sixth Illinois Senior PGA Professional Championship.
“Rain delays can sometimes stop your momentum, but we got to warm up which was good. When I got back out there, I was still feeling good,” said Small. “In the end, it was fine. It’s part of the game.”
David Hannon carded of 6-under-par 138 to finish in second place while 2022 Champion Roy Biancalana finished in third place after 5-under-par 139.
Mike Troy finished in solo fourth place and was the final player to shoot under par for the Championship. Troy carded rounds of 71, 69 for a tournament total of 4-under-par 140.
David Paeglow and Brian Groszek rounded out the top five with matching 1-over-par 145s for the week.
Small, Hannon, Biancalana, Troy, Paeglow, and Groszek will be joined by John Cleary and Scott Baines at the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Oct. 26-29.
