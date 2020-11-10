CHAMPAIGN — Minnesota’s game plan wasn’t special or unique.
The Golden Gophers just lined up and ran the ball right at the Illinois Fighting Illini defense — over and over.
And it worked.
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Minnesota rolled over Illinois 41-14 in a Big Ten Conference contest at Memorial Stadium.
“Extremely disappointed with the way we played today, we knew what type of football game it would be today — a physical one,’’ said Illinois coach Lovie Smith, whose game gave up 541 yards of total offense — 325 of them were on the ground. “We didn’t meet their physicality. It’s kind of as simple as that. Whenever you can run the football like that, it’s just going to be a tough day, it’s going to be a long day.’’
Not only did Smith feel that way about his team’s defense, he was equally disappointed in the offense, which managed just 287 yards — running back Mike Epstein gained 108 of those on the ground with 63 coming on one play.
“I thought they dominated us on both sides — offensive and defensive,’’ Smith said. “We couldn’t do anything offensively … terrible performance.
“Last week, we lost but we didn’t lose like this. We are better than this.’’
In a matchup of teams seeking their first win for the 2020 season, it was the Golden Gophers (1-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten West) finding the winning formula on Saturday. Ibrahim had his second consecutive game with more than 200 yards rushing and he has scored four touchdowns in back-to-back games.
“I think he’s one of the most special backs in America,’’ said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. “He’s not the biggest. He’s not the stronges. He’s not the fastest. But he’s got incredible vision.’’
Ibrahim also has a very good offensive line.
“Their offensive line did a great job and they had holes,’’ Smith said. “Good running back and bad tackling today on our end. If anything could go wrong on our end, it did go wrong.’’
That was especially true of the first 22 minutes of the contest.
Minnesota gained 295 yards to just 35 for Illinois and the Golden Gophers led 21-0 after Ibrahim’s first touchdown of the game.
“It’s really difficult obviously when you put yourself in a hole, like we were,’’ said Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen. “It’s definitely a challenge to climb out of the hole.’’
Holding onto a lead is something that Minnesota didn’t do in its first two games.
The Golden Gophers were allowing 52.0 points and 578 yards per game entering Saturday’s contest, but the Illini, under the direction of fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor, had only two drives of more than 27 yards — both touchdown drives.
“It was just us, we started slow,’’ said Taylor, who was 6-of-17 for 106 yards in his first collegiate start. “We knew we needed to start fast and we didn’t get the job done.
“I don’t think they did anything differently. They showed the same coverages that we saw on film. We just need to execute as an offense.’’
Illinois offensive troubles were highlighted by the opening drive of the second half.
The Fighting Illini, trailing 28-7, drove down the the Gophers 10-yard line where they had a first-and-goal. But it quickly turned in third-and-goal from the 48 after a 15-yard penalty from tripping and a 23-yard loss by Taylor. The drive ended with a punt by Blake Hayes.
“That’s not a good way to win a football game,’’ said Epstein. “We need to be better, play error-free football and be fundamentally sound and finish drives. That’s big for us.
“We need to finish that drive and get points on the board.’’
Former Danville standout Caleb Griffin in his second game as the kicker for the Fighting Illini was 2-for-2 on extra points and two of his three kickoffs went for touchbacks.
Illinois, still looking for its first win, will travel to Piscataway, N.J. next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are 1-2 after a 49-27 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
“We still have five or six more games left,’’ Hansen said. “We don’t really have a lot of time to be frustrated or disappointed right now.’’
The Illini, who will still be without starting quarterback Brandon Peters for a positive COVID-19 test, should get back second-string quarterback Isaiah Williams, starting center Doug Kramer Jr., kicker James McCourt and defensive lineman Keith Randolph from the COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
