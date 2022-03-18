DANVILLE — Freshman forward Goanar Biliew was one key pieces that helped lead Des Moines Area Community College back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament this year.
Biliew, who averaged 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds a game, struggled with just six points and four rebounds for the Bears in their opening-round win over the Parkland Cobras on Tuesday.
After a day off on Wednesday, Biliew came up big for DMACC in Thursday's quarterfinals with a game-high 23 points — 16 in the second half — as the Bears defeated the Milwaukee Area Tech Stormers 85-70 on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
"I'm so proud of him,'' Des Moines Area coach Brett Putz said. "He has that potential and he has shown it consistently all year. I'm really proud of him that on this stage, when we really needed him, he was big time.
"He is a great low-post presence and we needed everything we got from him tonight.''
Biliew admitted that he hasn't been producing as much as his team has needed lately.
"Coach says I have an alter ego and when I go hard, he calls me 'venom'," said Biliew, who was a part of DMACC's National Championship team last year. "He always wants me to go hard and try to activate that side of me.
"I can be bad and also good at the same time. When it's time, I need to bring out that bad.''
On Thursday night, Biliew's bad side was good for the Bears (27-7) on both ends of the court. Not only did he score 23 points but he also had two blocks and six defensive rebounds.
He was part of a defensive unit that held Milwaukee Area Tech to just 28.2 percent shooting (11-of-39) in the first half as the Bears built a 40-26 advantage.
"Obviously, they have some really good shooters and we wanted to try to run them off the line, not giving them any catch-and-shoot opportunities,'' Putz said. "I was really proud of our guys effort and their rebounding of the basketball.
"It's one thing to force teams to miss shots, it's another thing to also rebound the ball. I thought we did a very nice job in both halves of doing that.''
The Bears led by as much as 19 after a 3-pointer by Michael Hartford with 15 minutes, 26 seconds left but the Stormers put together a 13-4 run to close the margin to 70-64 with four minutes left.
"It was a mental lapse for us,'' Biliew said. "We allowed them to speed us up. Coach told us to just take a deep breathe.
"We just had to stick to be ourselves and we would be just fine.''
It also helped that Biliew ignited an 8-2 run for DMACC with a pair of turnaround baskets in the lane.
"I was starting to cramp up at that point,'' Biliew said. "As Michael Hartford was bringing the ball down court, I was stretching my calf out. When I got the ball, I either had to make a play or kick it out.''
Joining Biliew with double figures in scoring were Jadan Graves (16) and Noah Parcher (14).
Milwaukee Area Tech (28-5) was led in scoring by Jaylin Scott with 18 points, while Mason Johnson had 13 in the losing effort.
