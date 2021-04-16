Wabash River Conference
First team; Year; School
Macey Barnes; soph; Riverton Parke
Dakota Borman; senior; Fountain Central
Aubry Cole; soph; Seeger
McKenzie Crowder, senior; North Vermillion
Bailey Duke; soph; Riverton Parke
Abby Grange; senior; South Vermillion
Lexi Jones; senior; Parke Heritage
Macy Kerr; soph; Seeger
Ava Martin; junior; North Vermillion
Hannah O'Brien; senior; Parke Heritage
Grace Ramsey; junior; Parke Heritage
Riley Shrader; junior; Seeger
Honorable mention — Larissa Bowers, junior, Fountain Central. Braxtyn Dunham, freshman, North Vermillion. Shiann Haymaker, junior, Covington. Jerzi Hershberger, junior, Fountain Central. Allison High, senior, Seeger. Paige Laffoon, sophomore, Seeger. Madison Millspaugh, senior, Parke Heritage. Cami Pearman, junior, North Vermillion. Briley Peyton, junior, Covington. Hannah Ping, junior, South Vermillion. Izzi Puterbaugh, senior, Seeger. CeCe Rice, junior, Attica. Natalie Silver, junior, South Vermillion.
