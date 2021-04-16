Seeger logo

Wabash River Conference

First team; Year; School

Macey Barnes; soph; Riverton Parke

Dakota Borman; senior; Fountain Central

Aubry Cole; soph; Seeger

McKenzie Crowder, senior; North Vermillion

Bailey Duke; soph; Riverton Parke

Abby Grange; senior; South Vermillion

Lexi Jones; senior; Parke Heritage

Macy Kerr; soph; Seeger

Ava Martin; junior; North Vermillion

Hannah O'Brien; senior; Parke Heritage

Grace Ramsey; junior; Parke Heritage

Riley Shrader; junior; Seeger

Honorable mention — Larissa Bowers, junior, Fountain Central. Braxtyn Dunham, freshman, North Vermillion. Shiann Haymaker, junior, Covington. Jerzi Hershberger, junior, Fountain Central. Allison High, senior, Seeger. Paige Laffoon, sophomore, Seeger. Madison Millspaugh, senior, Parke Heritage. Cami Pearman, junior, North Vermillion. Briley Peyton, junior, Covington. Hannah Ping, junior, South Vermillion. Izzi Puterbaugh, senior, Seeger. CeCe Rice, junior, Attica. Natalie Silver, junior, South Vermillion. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you