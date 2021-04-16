Salt Fork logo

Vermilion Valley Conference

First team; Year; School

Lexie Breymeyer; senior; Hoopeston Area

Kyla Bullington; soph; A-P

Hadley Cox; junior; Westville

Aaliyah Denius; senior; Oakwood

Anna Hagen; junior; Milford

Sophia Rome; junior; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al

Mackenzie Russell; senior; Salt Fork

Carsyn Todd; senior; Salt Fork

Ali Watson; senior; Hoopeston Area

Addie Wright; soph; Oakwood

Special mention — Adasyn Jones, junior, Hoopeston Area. Mattie Kennel, junior, Armstrong-Potomac. Tiffany Schroeder, junior, Milford.

Honorable mention — Jaiden Baum, senior, Salt Fork. Natalie Clapp, sophomore, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Carlyn Crozier, junior, Armstrong-Potomac. Emma Glotzbach, senior, Hoopeston Area. Kendl Lemmon, junior, Chrisman. Emma Myers, senior, Westville. Ashlynn Pinnick, junior, Oakwood. Sydney Spesard, freshman, Georgetown-Ridge Farm.  

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you