Vermilion Valley Conference
First team; Year; School
Lexie Breymeyer; senior; Hoopeston Area
Kyla Bullington; soph; A-P
Hadley Cox; junior; Westville
Aaliyah Denius; senior; Oakwood
Anna Hagen; junior; Milford
Sophia Rome; junior; Bis-Henn/Ross-Al
Mackenzie Russell; senior; Salt Fork
Carsyn Todd; senior; Salt Fork
Ali Watson; senior; Hoopeston Area
Addie Wright; soph; Oakwood
Special mention — Adasyn Jones, junior, Hoopeston Area. Mattie Kennel, junior, Armstrong-Potomac. Tiffany Schroeder, junior, Milford.
Honorable mention — Jaiden Baum, senior, Salt Fork. Natalie Clapp, sophomore, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Carlyn Crozier, junior, Armstrong-Potomac. Emma Glotzbach, senior, Hoopeston Area. Kendl Lemmon, junior, Chrisman. Emma Myers, senior, Westville. Ashlynn Pinnick, junior, Oakwood. Sydney Spesard, freshman, Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
