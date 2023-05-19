CHARLESTON — Six weeks ago, Salt Fork senior Shelby McGee completely collapsed after running the 100-meter hurdles race at the Vermilion County track meet in Hoopeston.
McGee, a two-time state placewinner, did win the event but her time of 17.35 seconds was slower than all but two previous races in her high school career.
"After that race, I couldn't breathe. I just collapsed on the ground,'' said McGee. "My body was just so dead. It couldn't handle doing just the 100 hurdles race.''
That was McGee's first outdoor meet after spending multiple weeks trying to overcome mononucleosis.
"When I got sick I didn't fully process how hard it was going to be,'' she said. "I actually came into the season feeling strong and I had great endurance coming out of the basketball season.
"I was confident and I felt like I was on track to run some really good times.''
McGee actually had a couple good indoor meets on March 3 at Eastern Illinois and March 11 in the Rantoul Invitational but then she contracted mono.
"Up until a few weeks ago, I thought my high school track career was over,'' she said. "I didn't think I was going to recover enough and just making it to state wasn't even in my plans.''
Things started to change at the Vermilion Valley Conference meet on May 4 in Watseka.
The senior won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.72 seconds.
A week later in the sectional meet at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, McGee not only claimed the 100 hurdles title (16.49 seconds), but she also had season-bests in the 300 hurdles (51.30 seconds) and the triple jump (10.37 meters or 34 feet, 0.25 inches). While those still weren't personal bests, they were good enough to qualify McGee for state in the same three events that she qualified for in 2022.
"That sectional meet made my year,'' she said. "Just getting back to state in the same three events was a super proud moment for me.
"I came into today, with no expectations.''
McGee was third in the second of four heats, so she had to wait and see if her time (15.69) was good enough to qualify for the finals — it was.
"I broke down and started crying because I was filled with so much emotion,'' McGee said. "This has basically been the hardest season ever for me, both physically and mentally. And here I was back in the state finals and back down to 15 seconds.''
All of that emotion and the strain of that race really wore McGee down for the triple jump preliminaries. Her first two attempts were 9.81 meters and 9.96 meters — not good enough to make the finals.
Finally on her third attempt, she went 10.34 meters or 33 feet, 11.25 inches, which was good enough for 10th as the top 12 advance to the finals.
"On that last jump, I just gave it my all and stretched out just enough to make the finals,'' said McGee, who decided to scratch out of the 300 hurdles race on Thursday to avoid a possible injury.
McGee, who was 4th in the 100 hurdles and 4th in the triple jump at last year's state meet, is just hoping to make it on the medal stand in Class 1A finals on Saturday.
"Any medal at this point is gold to me,'' she said. "Just making the finals is mind blowing considering where I have been.''
McGee isn't the only Vermilion County athlete dealing with health issues this weekend in Charleston.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman junior Haley Carlton is dealing with a right knee injury as she advanced to Saturday's finals in the pole vault with a season-best jump of 3.21 meters or 10 feet, 6.5 inches.
"I'm having surgery in two weeks,'' said Carlton, who is trying to keep it from her doctors that she is competing this weekend. "I came there and did what I came to do.''
Carlton, who finished 12th in last year's state meet, was not only determined to make the finals again this year, she was also committed to having a good time.
The junior had on a pair of "crazy knee-high socks" to go along with chalked stripes on her cheeks.
"I came here to have a good time and if I have a good time, then we know there were probably some good vaults,'' said Carlton, who appreciated the moniker of a warrior princess. "When I'm on that runway, I know its my moment to take over.''
In her third and final attempt, Hoopeston Area senior Bre Crose secured her first-ever appearance in the 100-meter state finals, but it wasn't without quite a bit of drama.
Crose finished runner-up in the second of four preliminary heat races, so she had to wait and see if her time of 12.51 seconds was good enough to reach Saturday's finals.
"I was just standing down at the finish line talking with Lia Patterson (of Tuscola), she knew her spot was secured,'' said Crose as Patterson won the first heat (12.27). "We were holding hands, just waiting for finalists to be announced.
"It was pretty cool that she was there for me.''
After a few minutes to confirm all of the times, it was announced that Crose had made the finals as the second-to-last qualifier, by .11 of a second.
"I could have jumped up with tears of happiness when I heard my name, but I tried to keep my cool,'' said Crose, who was still smiling ear-to-ear nearly two hours after her race.
But, now, Crose is going to miss her high school graduation on Saturday.
"I think I'm going to leave my cap and gown on my seat at school,'' Crose said. "Maybe, the school will do something nice with it.''
Crose, who failed to qualify in the 200 on Thursday, can become the first state placewinner for Hoopeston Area since Lauren Houmes placed 4th in the 3,200 and 7th in the 1,600 during the 2012 state meet and she will be first to place in the 100 since Jill Doty won the state title in 1987.
But Crose isn't the only Cornjerker returning for the state finals on Saturday.
Sophomore Claire Dixon, the sectional champion in the triple jump, advanced with a jump of 10.35 meters or 33 feet, 11.75 inches on Thursday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Ella McFarland got the day started, qualifying for the finals in the high jump after clearing 1.55 meters or 5 feet, 1 inch.
"After not making the finals last year, it was really good to be a part of the group that set the bar high for this year's finals,'' she said, admittedly that she needed all three attempts to clear the final height. "It was a little nerve-wracking but I had my coaches and my teammates supporting me to get through it.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.